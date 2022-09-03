Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Former player hails Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Thiago Silva wanted Lucas Paqueta at Stamford Bridge, and more - September 3, 2022

Chelsea secured a hard-fought come-from-behind 2-1 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz scored in the second half to seal all three points and ease the pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has lavished praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has said that he wanted Lucas Paqueta at Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 3, 2022:

Stan Collymore hails Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed his move to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

Stan Collymore believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could thrive at Chelsea. The Gabon international left Barcelona on deadline day to arrive at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel was eager to add a No. 9 to his ranks this summer and identified Aubameyang as an option.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore backed the player to score goals galore at Stamford Bridge.

“A lot of the arguments and punditry has been around his age, but he’ll score goals. You stick the ball in front of him, and he will score goals. He will love living the high-life in London, so from that perspective, there are no problems. What are the downsides?"said Collymore.

The former Liverpool striker talked about the pros and cons of the move.

“The upside is that he’ll score goals; he’s a fit lad. I don’t worry about his physical shape. He’s worked with (Thomas) Tuchel before of course, so he knows the manager very well," said Collymore.

He added:

“The negative isn’t his age, other than he’s not going to be hanging around for more than likely 12 months, 18 months, two years maximum, and that’s okay because Chelsea have the resources, and they have the scouting network to go and pop another £80m – 90m on a striker down the line, if they want to.”

Aubameyang did not feature for the Blues on Saturday, as he's recovering from a jaw injury.

Thiago Silva wanted Lucas Paqueta at Stamford Bridge

Lucas Paqueta moved to West Ham United this summer.

Thiago Silva wanted Lucas Paqueta to join him at Stamford Bridge this summer. The Brazilian midfielder left Lyon to arrive at West Ham United earlier this week.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, as relayed by Chelsea Chronicles, Silva said that he had spoken to the club about Paqueta.

“I didn’t talk to Paqueta in relation to him coming here (to Chelsea). I knew he was about to leave Lyon, and I had some conversations here with some people (at Chelsea), but unfortunately things did not move forward, because we were not 100% sure he would leave Lyon," said Silva.

The veteran defender said that Chelsea were busy with other deals when Paqueta became available.

“Last week it (rumours of Paqueta’s summer exit) got stronger, but we had other priorities. We needed a striker and another defender, but less of a midfielder. That’s why things didn’t evolve well.”

Paqueta made his first start for the Hammers against the Blues on Saturday.

Armando Broja extends Chelsea stay

Armando Broja has extended his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Armando Broja has signed a new deal with the Blues, the club have confirmed. Broja caught the eye while on loan with Southampton last season, scoring nine times in 38 games. He has made four substitute appearances for the Blues this season and is tipped for a great future.

The player generated attention for his services earlier this summer, but the London giants put speculation to bed by tying him down to a new deal. Broja has put pen to paper on a six-year deal that will keep him at the club till 2028.

