Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Frank Lampard handed £120 million war chest, Blues plot £55 million raid of Manchester United and more - 29th July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding Chelsea' £55 million pursuit of a Manchester United goalkeeper, the £120 million war chest handed to Frank Lampard, and more.

Frank Lampard to be handed £120 million war chest to improve defence

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is set to be handed a war chest of around £120 million to bolster his squad ahead of next season. This is on top of the outlay that the Stamford Bridge outfit have made on the signings of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. Not only that, the transfer budget also excludes the massive amount the club is about to spend for signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Express, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is willing to dig deep into his coffers to fund the massive overhaul of the current Chelsea squad. The Russian billionaire is keen for his side to be challenging for the Premier League title again, and recognizes that the squad needs investment.

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a left back, a central defender, and a goalkeeper. Although, the Stamford Bridge outfit does expect significant outgoings in the ongoing transfer window.

Ben Chilwell to inform Leicester City he wants to leave for Chelsea

Ben Chilwell could soon be on his way to Chelsea

Ben Chilwell is set to inform Leicester City that he wants to leave the club and join Champions League side Chelsea. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the English full-back but have been reluctant to meet Leicester's £80 million asking price.

According to the Mirror, Chilwell is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge and is willing to try his best to facilitate the move. The 23 year old sees his long-term future with Chelsea and feels he has a better chance of competing for the England left-back spot if he played for the Blues.

Chelsea had been considering alternatives to Chilwell in recent weeks after seeing Leicester's stance on the full-back, but with the 23 year old keen on a move and with no apparent lack of funds at Chelsea, a move could surely be wrapped up soon.

Chelsea weigh up £55 million move for Manchester United goalkeeper

Chelsea are deliberating over a £55 million move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Henderson returned to Manchester United after a successful loan spell with Sheffield United, which earned the goalkeeper high praise.

According to the Mirror, The 23 year old wants to challenge David de Gea for the #1 spot at Old Trafford, and should he not get assurances regarding it from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he is willing to move elsewhere.

Despite De Gea's plethora of high-profile mistakes, Solskjaer still considers the Spaniard as his number 1, and faces a tricky situation in convincing Henderson to sign a new contract with the club.

Chelsea are willing to offer the 23 year old £170,000 per week to bring him to Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard believed to be a huge admirer. Lampard wants to sign a world-class goalkeeper as he has been left unimpressed by Kepa Arrizabalaga's work between the sticks for his side.