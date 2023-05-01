Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane backed to join Blues; club confident of Mason Mount extension, and more - May 1, 2023

Chelsea will be eager to secure three points when they face Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday (May 2) at the Emirates. Caretaker manager Frank Lampard is yet to register a point since taking charge last month.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been backed to join the Blues this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are confident of tying Mason Mount down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 1, 2023:

Harry Kane backed to join Chelsea

Harry Kane could make the short trip across London this summer.

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose reckons Harry Kane could join Chelsea this summer.

The English striker is in the final 18 months of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur but hasn’t signed a new deal yet. He's being courted by clubs around the continent and could leave Spurs at the end of the season.

The Blues are in the process of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. The Argentinean is likely to push for a new No. 9 this summer, and a reunion with Kane could be on the agenda.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ambrose said the English striker’s strong relationship with Pochettino could work in Chelsea’s favour:

“I think it’s his last season, last few games at Spurs. When there was talk of Mauricio Pochettino coming to Spurs, I said maybe Harry Kane could sign a contract at Spurs because we know the relationship they have got," said Ambrose.

He continued:

"But he’s on the verge of signing for Chelsea. I now can’t say he definitely won’t go there. He has a very good relationship; we all know that. He loves Mauricio Pochettino. I can envisage him going there. I can. I can see that being a club he would go to, I can see him staying in London as well.”

The Blues have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their ranks, while Romelu Lukaku is also set to return from his loan spell with Inter Milan. However, both players are unlikely to be part of the plans for next season.

Blues confident of Mason Mount extension

Mason Mount’s future remains up in the air.

Chelsea are confident of tying Mason Mount down to a new deal, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Blues this summer, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. Talks for an extension are ongoing, but a fruitful end hasn’t been reached yet.

Mount remains heavily linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool eager to bring him to Anfield. The Englishman has been an integral part of the starting XI in recent seasons but hasn’t been in his element this campaign. However, his stock remains high, so the Blues are eager to keep him at the club.

The impending arrival of Mauricio Pochettino has apparently turned the tide in Chelsea’s favoru. The Blues are hoping to convince the player to stay by offering him regular first-team action. Apart from the Reds, Arsenal are also following Mount’s situation with interest.

Chelsea unlikely to move for Rafael Leao this summer

Rafael Leao has been in red-hot form this season.

The Blues are unlikely to rekindle their interest in Rafael Leao this year, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward was heavily courted by the Blues last summer, but a move failed to materialise. The London giants opted to move for Mykhaylo Mudryk in January this year to bolster their attack.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Leao is close to renewing his stay with AC Milan.

"Chelsea wanted Rafael Leao last August, but then they invested in Mykhaylo Mudryk instead. Man City were never in the race recently. He’s very happy at Milan; the agreement is very close but not completed or signed yet. We have to wait and see at the end of the season," wrote Romano.

The 23-year-old has 13 goals and as many assists in 42 games for the Rossoneri this season across competitions.

