Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane could be tempted to join Blues; Barcelona want Aubameyang, and more - March 21, 2023

Chelsea are hoping to begin a new era under Graham Potter. The English manager took charge of the club in September and is expected to continue rebuilding the squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, a former player reckons Harry Kane could join the Blues. Elsewhere, Barcelona want to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Camp Nou. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 21, 2023.

Harry Kane could be tempted to join Chelsea

Harry Kane could be on the move this summer.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Harry Kane could be tempted to join Chelsea.

The English striker's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in less than 18 months, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal. Spurs might be forced to cash in on him this summer to prevent losing him for free in 2024.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore backed the Blues and Manchester United to be in the hunt for Kane at the end of the season.

"That man has done just about everything he can for Spurs, but now, at the age of 29, soon to be 30, this summer is going to be possibly his last opportunity to move on and go to a club that stands a real chance of winning some major silverware – whether that is Chelsea or Manchester United, who knows, but I guarantee that they’ll both be in the running for Kane come to the summer window," said Collymore.

Collymore added that the lure of staying in London could tilt the tide in Chelsea's favour.

"I would do everything in my power to get a move to Manchester United, but that’s me speaking as an older former pro. The fact Chelsea are based in London will probably play a big part, as Kane’s family life may mean he doesn’t want to relocate too far away from where he has been for the majority of his playing career," said Collymore.

Kane has consistently been one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League. He has 23 goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions this season.

Barcelona want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could head back to the Camp Nou this year.

Barcelona want to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Camp Nou, according to The Evening Standard.

The 33-year-old stirred up controversy after he was pictured in the Blaugrana dressing room after their El Clasico win on Sunday (March 19). The Gabon international has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season and is not part of Potter's plans. He has managed just three goals and an assist in 19 games.

With the Blues likely to sign a new No. 9 this summer, Aubameyang's days at Stamford Bridge appear numbered. Barcelona are looking to sign him on a free transfer with reduced wages at the end of the season. The Blues wanted to offload him in January and are likely to be open to his departure this summer.

Blues advised to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga has enjoyed a sustained first-team run recently.

Former West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster has advised Chelsea to replace custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard has been reinstated as the No. 1 at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Graham Potter. However, Foster believes the 27-year-old is not the long-term solution for the Blues.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by The Metro, the Englishman said that the London giants should turn back to Edouard Mendy or sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

"Let’s talk about Everton’s equaliser because I think Kepa should save it. A top goalkeeper saves that. This is a big moment. We’re in injury-time, so if he saves that, it’s 2-1, three points, boom; everyone is happy. These are the fine margins, but I think a top goalie has to save that. It’s a slightly awkward one, so I’ve got a bit of sympathy, but you need to make those big saves," said Foster.

He added:

"He fell a little bit short. I don’t think Kepa is the right guy for it, full stop. I don’t think he’s the long-term solution. I think at the end of the season either Mendy will get fit and get back in the team or they will need to go into the market and sign somebody. They spent £70m on Kepa, by the way, and £25m on Mendy; that’s almost £100m on goalkeepers."

Kepa has appeared 151 times for the London giants since arriving at the club in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao, registering 58 clean sheets.

