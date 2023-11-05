Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Ivan Toney advised to join Blues; club not eyeing Aaron Ramsdale, and more - November 5, 2023

Chelsea are putting together final plans before their short trip across London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6). Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to put up a good show against his former side.

Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been advised to join the Blues. Elsewhere, the London giants are not planning a move for Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 5, 2023:

Ivan Toney advised to join Chelsea

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Forest Green Rovers striker Troy Deeney reckons Ivan Toney should join Chelsea instead of Arsenal.

The 27-year-old is currently banned from football due to a betting scandal but will be available for transfer in January. The London duo are hot on the heels of the Brentford hitman ahead of the winter.

In his column for The Sun, Deeney pointed out that Toney would fit in like a glove at Stamford Bridge.

"Ivan Toney has two options if he leaves in the January ­window — Chelsea or Arsenal. My advice to him would be to join a project where you fit like a glove — and that would be Chelsea. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest problem is still a need for an out-and-out striker.

"After £1BILLION of spending, where are his 20 goals coming from consistently? So, what is another £100million to them? That’s the going rate for a top player nowadays, and I reckon Brentford would accept £80m plus add-ons," wrote Deeney.

Deeney also said that Toney will look at the Blues' current situation as a challenge he can help address.

“Some may argue Chelsea as a club is a circus. Why would any player, especially one who has been out for a lengthy period, want to get involved there as they hover around mid-table with no European football?

"But elite strikers have this different sort of mindset and arrogance. Ivan will look at that team, that situation, and think: ‘Let me show you why I am the Guv’nor'," wrote Deeney.

He continued:

“At the age of 27, he will also see a highly talented, young squad at Stamford Bridge that in the next two to three years, could go on to be a real force.

"At Chelsea, there is a hole, a void, a chance for him to go and deliver instantly at a massive club, and a style that is much more direct and angled around a main man up top.”

Toney could be a suitable replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku.

Blues not eyeing Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale's future at the Emirates remains undecided.

Chelsea are not interested in Aaron Ramsdale, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder's future at Arsenal is up in the air after dropping down the pecking order this season. New signing David Raya has been preferred for the No. 1 position, adding to speculation regarding Ramsdale's future.

The Blues have been mentioned as an interested party of late, with new signing Robert Sanchez yet to fully convince.

However, Romano has insisted that Chelsea are not planning on reinforcing the position at the moment. They're also not in any talks with Ramsdale's entourage regarding a move in January.

Shaka Hislop disappointed in Nicolas Jackson

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has said that Nicolas Jackson has failed to live up to expectations at the Blues.

The Senegalese striker arrived at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal this summer but hasn't hit the ground running. He has registered three goals in 12 games across competitions for the Blues.

Speaking to ESPN, Hislop admitted that Christopher Nkunku's absence has hurt Jackson.

"You can see better patterns of play, them trying to get the ball wide. I think it all comes crashing down because they don’t have that finisher.

"Jackson just isn’t the player that I thought he would be… I thought somebody like Christopher Nkunku would get the best out of him, but then Nkunku goes down injured," said Hislop.

Nkunku joined the London giants this summer from RB Leipzig but is yet to kick a ball after a pre-season injury.