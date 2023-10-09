Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Ivan Toney wants Blues move, Conor Gallagher set for contract talks, and more - October 9, 2023

Chelsea enter the international break on good form, having won their last three games in all competitions. Mauricio Pochettino's side next face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on October 21.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney wants to join the Blues in January. Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher is all set to sit down for contract talks with the London giants.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from October 9, 2023.

Ivan Toney wants Chelsea move

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Ivan Toney is ready to join Chelsea this winter, according to journalist Dean Jones. The English striker is currently banned from football activity due to a betting scandal.

He will be available for transfer in January and is expected to leave Brentford next year. The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 and have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones backed Toney to move to Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

“I mean, he clearly is looking for a move in January. For all the noise that there is around this transfer, it's not a coincidence that he's changed agents. He has big belief in what he's capable of, and I think during this period out, it's probably been reflective for him to decide where he wants to take his career," said Jones.

He continued:

“And, you know, Brentford, has been great for him, but he knows that he's capable of playing somewhere bigger than that. So, I think that Chelsea clearly is a club that have interest in him and I think that he's interested in that too. I'd say there's probably the highest chance of it happening as we stand right now.”

Toney has been a revelation for the Bees so far, registering 68 goals and 21 assists from 124 games till date and could cost a fortune.

Conor Gallagher set for contract talks

Conor Gallagher is likely to extend stay at Stamford Bridge

Conor Gallagher is set to enter contract talks with Chelsea, according to Football Insider. The English midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, but opted to stay and fight for his place. His resilience has been rewarded, with the player emerging as an omnipresent figure under Mauricio Pochettino.

The 23-year-old has registered ten appearances across competitions this season, picking up an assist. The Blues are pleased with his efforts and are now ready to end speculation regarding his future. Gallagher's contract with Chelsea expires in 2025 and he has admirers at West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Santiago Gimenez could be available in January

Santiago Gimenez has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Former Feyenoord striker Roy Makaay believes Santiago Gimenez could leave the club in the winter. The Mexican striker was outstanding for the Dutch champions last season, helping them win the league. He has started the new campaign on a similar note, amassing 12 goals and two assists from nine games across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at clubs across Europe, including Chelsea. The Blues are suffering due to the lack of a proper No. 9 in the team right now and are expected to search for solutions when the transfer marker reopens in January. Gimenez has emerged as an option for them to consider.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sport Witness, Makaay added that Feyenoord will be eager to keep hold of the 22-year-old beyond the winter.

“I hope they succeed, but if he continues to develop like this, he will already be gone during the winter break. That boy is 22, is developing great, he is a Spanish-speaking player. I think clubs will call about that during the winter break, but maybe Feyenoord won’t answer. We’ll see,” said Makaay.

Gimenez could be a fantastic replacement for Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.