Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Jermaine Jenas backs Blues to sign star striker; club favourites to sign €35 million La Liga star, and more - 15th June 2021

Chelsea remain hot on the heels of their targets as Thomas Tuchel attempts to assemble a winning squad for the upcoming season.

The German is keen to build on his impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge and has already raised expectations for the new season. The Blues are determined to back their manager in the transfer market and might not hesitate to pay exorbitant sums to get the players of Tuchel's choice.

Tuchel desires a new striker at Chelsea to spearhead his attack, while he is also eager to strengthen his full-back area. Chelsea will also consider the future of some of their fringe players who have dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news stories as on 15th June 2021.

Jermaine Jenas backs Chelsea to sign Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes Chelsea are the favourites to sign Erling Haaland this summer, as reported by Metro. The Blues have been linked with the Norwegian, who has been in brilliant form since joining Borussia Dortmund. The player is valued at £150 million by the Bundesliga side.

However, Jenas backs Chelsea to get the deal done, mostly to avoid competition for his services next summer, when Haaland could be available for a lot less. The Englishman also added that getting the Norwegian would help the Blues compete for the Premier League title.

“Chelsea are the only football club that could get Erling Haaland tomorrow. Chelsea can pay the wages. You can easily see Roman Abramovich turning to Thomas Tuchel and going, ‘Listen, here is £200 million; go and get what you want’. If they get Haaland, they will compete for the league, no doubt” said Jenas.

Blues favourites to sign Alfonso Pedraza

Alfonso Pedraza

Chelsea are the favourites to sign Villarreal star Alfonso Pedraza, according to Sport Witness.

The Blues have been monitoring the Spaniard for some time but could face competition from Napoli for the player’s signature. Pedraza’s current deal expires in 2025, but he has a release clause of €35 million in his contract.

Villarreal do have backups for the left-back position in Pervis Estupinan and Alberto Moreno. So the Yellow Submarines may not mind letting the Spaniard go if they receive a suitable bid. However, Pedraza wants to stay at the club, so Chelsea might have to convince him to leave Villareal.

Chelsea turn down offer for Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea have turned down a bid from Besiktas for Tammy Abraham, according to Sport Witness via Sabah. The Turkish side are looking for a striker this summer and have turned their attention to the Blues star. Besiktas want to take the Englishman on loan for the upcoming season, but the Premier League giants are reluctant to oblige.

Abraham has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Tuchel and is largely expected to leave the club. Chelsea are eager to sign a new no. 9 this summer, so the Englishman’s game-time could be further reduced next season. His current contract with the London club expires in 2023.

