Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham turns down Blues; Thiago Silva agrees new deal, and more - February 10, 2023

Chelsea face off against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (February 11) in the Premier League. Graham Potter’s men are ninth in the league after 21 games and desperately need all three points against the Hammers.

Meanwhile, journalist Christian Falk has said that Jude Bellingham has refused a move to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has agreed an extension with the Blues, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 10, 2023:

Jude Bellingham turns down Chelsea

Jude Bellingham is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Christian Falk has said that Jude Bellingham is not interested in joining Chelsea. The English midfielder is a wanted player ahead of the summer, when he's expected to leave Borussia Dortmund. The Blues are among a host of clubs interested in the 19-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Bellingham is unconvinced by the London giants’ plans for the future.

“He seems very clear in his plans. I heard that, before Enzo Fernandez’s move to London, Bellingham was looking at what was going on at Chelsea. Chelsea were interested, but Bellingham saw there wasn’t a clear plan at the club, so there wasn’t a massive amount of interest in going there,” said Falk.

He added:

“Newcastle were interested, that’s for sure, but they’re not in the range of clubs Bellingham’s seriously considering joining in the summer, despite their good form this term. If he’s going to leave Dortmund, it will be for a top club, so he’s still keeping an eye on circumstances at Liverpool.”

Bellingham has appeared 26 times across competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season, registering ten goals and six assists.

Thiago Silva agrees new deal with Blues

Thiago Silva will continue his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva has agreed a new one-year extension with Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has announced.

The Brazilian’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but the Blues have now opted to keep him at the club for another year. The two parties were locked in talks for a new deal recently, and the 38-year-old has now given his green light to the project.

Despite his age, Silva has been among Chelsea’s best players this season. The London giants are now preparing to draft a new contract, and the Brazilian will put pen to paper soon. The 38-year-old has played 24 games across competitions this season, picking up two assists.

Chelsea want Hansi Flick, says Christian Falk

Hansi Flick is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea want Hansi Flick to take over from Graham Potter, according to Christian Falk.

The English manager is under a lot of pressure at Stamford Bridge at the moment. The Blues have invested heavily in the squad this season but are languishing in ninth place in the league. Flick was recently spotted at Stamford Bridge, giving rise to speculation regarding Potter’s future.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Flick was at the game against Fulham to monitor Kai Havertz.

“I heard that Hansi Flick is an idea as a potential replacement for Graham Potter. I know about the rumours that surfaced after he was spotted at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s clash with Fulham, but he was actually there because of Kai Havertz,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“Chelsea were knocking at Flick’s door back when Marina Granovskaia held a role with the club. Hansi Flick also told me that there were concrete talks with Tottenham at this time, but then he decided on taking up the position of Bundestrainer (Germany head coach).”

However, the German journalist also added that Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has knocked at Flick’s door regarding taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

“Now, not Todd Boehly himself, a middleman knocked on the door of Hansi Flick. I asked Flick about this, and he said ‘no comment’. It would be easier for him to say it wasn’t true, but he didn’t, so you see there is something there, but it’s not an option for Hansi Flick because he wants to remain in charge of Germany for the Euros taking place on home soil in 2024,” wrote Falk.

The Blues have won eight and lost seven of their 21 games in the league this season.

