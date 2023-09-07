Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Kepa wants 2024 exit; Raheem Sterling advised to retire from England duty, and more - September 7, 2023

Chelsea have invested heavily on their squad this summer, bringing in a plethora of new faces. The London giants will now be expected to break into the top four in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to leave Stamford Bridge in 2024. Elsewhere, Blues attacker Raheem Sterling has been advised to retire from international football.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 7, 2023:

Kepa Arrizabalaga wants 2024 Chelsea exit

Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on loan.

Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to leave Chelsea in 2024, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish custodian joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan this summer. The Blues have signed Roberto Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion as his replacement. Kepa is due to return to the club next summer but doesn't plan to hang around there.

On his YouTube channel, Romano said that Kepa believes his relationship with the London giants has broken beyond repair.

"Kepa mentioned that his dream is to continue at Real Madrid, and this is the reality. From what I am told, Kepa’s priority is to find another opportunity in 2024. Real Madrid, or another club.

"He feels that, with Chelsea, something is now broken. This is why the expectation between Chelsea and Kepa is to part ways," said Romano.

Los Blancos signed Kepa as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who's likely to miss a chunk of the season due to ACL injury.

Raheem Sterling advised to retire from England duty

Raheem Sterling has enjoyed a decent start to the season.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has advised Raheem Sterling to retire from the England national team. The Chelsea forward was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for the recent Three Lions squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers.

On his YouTube channel, Ferdinand slammed the decision, pointing out that his compatriot has been in good form for the Blues.

"If I was Sterling, I’d be very disappointed bearing in mind what he’s done for this England team when he’s been in or around it.

"If you’re going by the yard stick that Gareth’s using with the likes of Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips, why is it all right for them guys to get (them) in and not him (Sterling)?" said Ferdinand.

He continued:

"Sterling’s probably been the main bright spark at Chelsea. It’s just nuts. I’d retire. If I’m someone like Ward-Prowse I’d just retire. Say, ‘Listen, don’t pick me no more. There’s no point. It’s disrespectful what you’re doing’.

"It is to people like him, especially Ward-Prowse who’s been putting up numbers for his team on a regular basis. What more does a man got to do to get a sniff?”

Sterling has started all four games for Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League this season, scoring twice (against Luton Town).

Mykhaylo Mudryk urged to step up his performances

Mykhaylo Mudryk has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Dean Jones has told Mykhaylo Mudryk that he needs to step up his game at Stamford Bridge. The Ukrainian forward arrived at Chelsea in January this year with a huge reputation but has failed to live up to expectations so far.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Mudryk is due a big performance for the Blues.

"Mudryk is always talking a good game, and he's making big statements off the pitch, but we haven't really seen him make a big statement on the pitch.

"And I think that that's something that needs to change. Chelsea needs to see Mudryk playing to his full potential soon," said Jones.

He continued:

"When he first came into English football, even when Arsenal were chasing him, they were accepting that he would take time to settle, and they were willing to give him that.

"That was part of the reason of him making a January transfer too, was that he would be given the first season to kind of find your feet and understand the speed of the game and all these sorts of things."

Mudryk is part of a strong ensemble of attacking talent at Stamford Bridge right now.