Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Levi Colwill agrees new deal; Blues planning Marc Cucurella sale, and more - August 2, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and are eager to make amends in the upcoming campaign. Mauricio Pochettino was handed the reins of the first team at the start of July.

Meanwhile, defender Levi Colwill has agreed to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues are planning to offload midfielder Marc Cucurella this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 2, 2023:

Levi Colwill agrees new deal

Levi Colwill (L) will stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer

Levi Colwill has agreed to continue his association with Chelsea, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The English defender is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and was very impressive on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Colwill has reached an agreed for a six-year deal.

“Chelsea have had a really busy few days. Levi Colwill has an agreement in principle on a new six-year contract. At the time of writing, it is not signed, but if all goes to plan, Colwill will commit until at least 2029 and earn around £100k per week,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“This also ends Brighton’s chances of trying to include Colwill as part of any Moises Caicedo talks.

"Chelsea have always been adamant Colwill is not for sale, though, and they continue to pursue Caicedo in a straight-cash deal. It’s not true they have walked away.”

Romano added that despite the arrival of Axel Disasi, Colwill would be the first choice centre-back alongside Thiago Silva next season.

“Chelsea have also signed Axel Disasi from Monaco for €45m. Disasi is effectively cover for the injured Wesley Fofana, although with that price tag, he’ll be hoping to challenge Fofana when fit rather than only deputise for him,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“The signing also makes sense because Thiago Silva is heading into the final year of his Chelsea deal. Disasi will obviously get a chance to impress whilst Fofana is sidelined, even if Silva-Colwill are the expected starting centre-backs this season when fit.”

Brighton were eager to sign Colwill permanently this summer, but the Blues were adamant that he won’t leave.

Chelsea planning Marc Cucurella sale

Marc Cucurella is likely to leave.

Chelsea are ready to offload Marc Cucurella this summer, according to journalist Nathan Gissing. The Spanish full-back arrived at Stamford Bridge last year but has failed to find his feet. With Ben Chilwell back to full fitness, Cucurella is likely to struggle for regular game time next season.

The Blues are ready to cash in on the player before the end of the transfer window. The London giants are planning to further invest in the squad and need to offload players to balance their books.

Cucurella is surplus to requirements this summer, and the club are looking for suitors for the 25-year-old. The Spaniard will also be eager to leave in search of regular playing time elsewhere.

Mauricio Pochettino happy with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga could remain the first choice at Stamford Bridge next season.

Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean manager has sanctioned a move for Brighton & Hove Albion custodian Robert Sanchez this summer. The situation has raised doubts over Kepa’s involvement in the team next season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Chelsea simply want to add more competition for the Spanish goalkeeper in the squad.

“Chelsea sent an official bid yesterday to Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Chelsea always had him on their list. They always considered him as a cheap and smart option, even when they also considered Andre Onana. Now Chelsea have decided to make a bid, but they’re currently keeping the amount quiet,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, it’s concrete because the player wants the move, so negotiations are ongoing and there are positive feelings. Chelsea are confident on the Sanchez deal.

"Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Kepa, but having a second, important goalkeeper is needed to create competition. After the departure of Edouard Mendy, it seems normal to try for a new signing to improve the depth in that position.”

Pochettino could help Kepa regain his best form next season.