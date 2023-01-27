Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool backed to sign Mason Mount; club face Arsenal competition for Moises Caicedo, and more - January 27, 2023

Chelsea meet Fulham next Friday (February 3) at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team are tenth in the standings and desperately need a win against the Cottagers.

Meanwhile, journalist Neil Jones has backed Liverpool to target Mason Mount should he become available. Elsewhere, the Blues will face competition from Arsenal for the signature of Moises Caicedo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 27, 2023:

Liverpool backed to sign Mason Mount

Mason Mount's future hangs in the balance.

Neil Jones reckons Liverpool could move for Mason Mount should he become available.

The English midfielder is yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea, despite his contract running out in less than 18 months. The Blues are undergoing a squad revamp under Graham Potter, and the 24-year-old's future is up in the air.

Speaking to The Red Men TV, Jones said that Mount might need to leave Stamford Bridge to hit a higher gear.

“I think he’s a very good player, but I think he might need to become a very good player by moving from Chelsea. There’s a little feeling of that, maybe a change of scenery might be one that benefits someone like him," said Jones.

He added:

"I think there are a lot of facets that you look at and think ‘potential move’ – potential change of scenery, the potential for him, so maybe you think, 'No, I’ll go, and I’ll go and earn some appreciation, earn some money, a place at the front and centre of a team.' You look at the type of player he is, both lines; he could probably play wide left, or play as a number eight, and he’s done both jobs to a good degree."

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Mason Mount has been improving every season & I guess having a bad few games this season does not wipe out what he has done in the previous 3 seasons, he will come good again, that much I do believe. Mason Mount has been improving every season & I guess having a bad few games this season does not wipe out what he has done in the previous 3 seasons, he will come good again, that much I do believe. https://t.co/Xpw3cElHed

Jones pointed out that the Reds lack a player of Mount’s ilk at the moment.

"You wouldn’t say he had a great season this time around, but he’s a creative player; he can score goals; he’s got good set piece delivery, very energetic. If you’re thinking about dynamism, covering the pitch – that’s something Liverpool are lacking at the moment. I think it’s one to definitely keep an eye on. If there was an opportunity there, I think Liverpool would do it," said Jones.

Mount has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, scoring three goals and setting up six more.

Chelsea face Arsenal competition for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Chelsea.

Chelsea face competition from Arsenal in their quest to sign Moises Caicedo, according to The Telegraph via Caught Offside.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has caught the eye with Brighton & Hove Albion this season and is a long-term target for the Blues. Potter is looking to upgrade his options in midfield this year, as both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will be free agents in the summer.

PFF FC @PFF_FC



#BHAFC Moises Caicedo has won the most 50/50 duels per 90 on the Premier League this season Moises Caicedo has won the most 50/50 duels per 90 on the Premier League this season 💪#BHAFC https://t.co/50LHDoxziI

The English manager wants a reunion with Caicedo, having briefly worked together at the Amex.

The Seagulls are likely to demand a premium fee for their prized asset, who's open to a move to Stamford Bridge. However, the Gunners are also interested in the 21-year-old and are ready to go toe-to-toe with their London rivals.

The Ecuadorian has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, registering a goal and assist apiece.

Raheem Sterling not planning to leave Stamford Bridge, says Simon Phillips

Raheem Sterling has blown hot and cold at Stamford Bridge this season.

Raheem Sterling has no plans to leave Chelsea, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The Englishman moved to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer but has endured a mixed season so far.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the 28-year-old is least pleased with his performances with the Blues and wants to improve.

"Personally, I haven’t had any information to suggest that Sterling is up for sale right now. I know that he has been unhappy, but that’s been with his own performances. He’s not been happy with how he’s been playing, so he’s trying to correct that," said Phillips

He added:

“Obviously, he’s got his injury at the moment, but he wants to come back and correct that. He wants to get back to how he started his Chelsea career, which was actually very good.”

Sterling has registered six goals and three assists in 22 games across competitions for the London giants this season.

Poll : 0 votes