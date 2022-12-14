Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Christian Pulisic; Blues want new striker in January, and more - December 14, 2022

Chelsea are expected to indulge in the January transfer window after dropping down to eighth in the Premier League this season. Graham Potter is expected to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has said that Liverpool are eyeing a move for Christian Pulisic in January. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are likely to target a new No. 9 in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 14, 2022:

Liverpool eyeing Christian Pulisic, says Dean Jones

Christian Pulisic has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Christian Pulisic, according to Dean Jones. Manager Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of the American forward and is now eager to take him to Anfield. The 24-year-old has endured a difficult time since arriving at Chelsea in 2019. Pulisic has failed to live up to expectations and is a peripheral figure with the London giants.

Graham Potter has not been convinced with the player so far, and the Blues are willing to cash in on him at the turn of the year. The situation has alerted the Reds, who are desperate to bring in a new forward to take Luis Diaz’s place in the team. The Columbian is currently sidelined after picking up a knock in training and could be out for a while.

Liverpool are eager to rope in a replacement to help get their season back on track, and Klopp has rekindled his interest in Pulisic. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones added that a move could be complicated.

“The ideal candidate in this situation would probably be Pulisic, someone Klopp has admired for a long time, but I just can’t see that opening up in a way that suits them,” said Jones.

Pulisic has registered one goal from 18 appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea want new striker in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Armando Broja is unlikely to take to the field again this season.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Chelsea could be forced into action following the injury setback suffered by Armando Broja.

The Albanian striker has been ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL during a friendly against Aston Villa. That leaves the Blues desperately short in attack, and Graham Potter is eager to find a solution in January.

Sources are optimistic on his return at the beginning of 2023/2024 season for the striker, recovery time expected to be around 6/7 months. “Devastated to be ending 2022 in this way”. Armando Broja confirms surgery needed after ACL injury.Sources are optimistic on his return at the beginning of 2023/2024 season for the striker, recovery time expected to be around 6/7 months. “Devastated to be ending 2022 in this way”. Armando Broja confirms surgery needed after ACL injury. 🚨🔵 #CFCSources are optimistic on his return at the beginning of 2023/2024 season for the striker, recovery time expected to be around 6/7 months. https://t.co/1jqkLzkJyw

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that, as Christopher Nkunku would only join in the summer, a replacement for Broja is now a priority.

“Chelsea will actively work to find a new striker after the Armando Broja injury. Christopher Nkunku is expected to join in the summer, so they will look at other players. Now it’s still early to say who are the serious candidates. Chelsea will explore many options but the idea is to sign a new striker in January to replace Broja,” wrote Romano.

Broja has one goal from 18 games across competitions this season.

Hakim Ziyech wants move away from Premier League, says Dean Jones

Hakim Ziyech is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in 2023.

Hakim Ziyech is ready to leave the Premier League next year, according to Dean Jones.

The Moroccan has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge and is not part of Graham Potter’s plans right now. The 29-year-old has been starved off chances at Stamford Bridge and is now eager to leave in search of regular football.

However, Ziyech is not looking to script a move to a Premier League side but wants to join a club outside England. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones named AC Milan as a possible destination for the 29-year-old.

“I honestly think he’s a bit more open to joining a club outside of England if he gets the opportunity to do that. That’s just from what I’m hearing. Obviously, AC Milan still have an interest, so maybe that’s the avenue he looks to go down,” said Jones.

Ziyech is currently with the Moroccan team at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Atlas Lions will face holders France in the semifinals tonight (December 14).

