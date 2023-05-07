Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool prioritising Mason Mount deal; Cesar Azpilicueta advised to leave, and more - May 7, 2023

Chelsea securing a morale boosting 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (May 6) in the Premier League. Goals from Conor Gallagher, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped Frank Lampard register his first points since taking charge as caretaker manager.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are prioritising a move for West Ham United midfielder Mason Mount this summer. Elsewhere, defender Cesar Azpilicueta has been advised to leave Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 7, 2023:

Liverpool prioritising Mason Mount deal

Mason Mount is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are prioritising a move for Mason Mount this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season and could be on his way out of Chelsea. Talks for a new deal have to reach a conclusive end, and the Reds are monitoring the situation with interest.

Jurgen Klopp remains keen to reinforce his midfield this summer, but Liverpool’s quest to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is likely to end in disappointment.

The German manager has had his eyes on Mount for a while and is convinced that the 24-year-old could be a fine fit in his tactics. Mount has struggled to nail down a place in the Blues' starting XI this season and could leave in search of regular football.

If the Reds can guarantee him first-team action next season, he could be tempted to join Klopp’s squad.

Cesar Azpilicueta advised to leave

Cesar Azpilicueta could become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridget this summer.

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet reckons Cesar Azpilicueta should leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The veteran defender signed a new deal with the Blues last summer but has struggled for game time in the current campaign. His contract expires in 2024, so the next season is likely to be his last with the Blues.

However, speaking recently, Poyet said that Azpilicueta must leave this summer as even Ruben Loftus-Cheek is ahead of him in the pecking order.

"When he’s (Todd Boehly) going through four coaches, there is something else – the squad, the system, the number nine (Romelu Lukaku) not being there, the pressure – it’s not the same to play for Chelsea winning than to play for Chelsea losing," said Poyet.

He added:

"I’ll make an example – Azpilicueta. I don’t know what’s going through the head of Cesar Azpilicueta, but so many people play ahead of him in his position that you have to think ‘Okay, I’m not going to play. I’m not here next season’. (Ruben) Loftus-Cheek plays in his position, so you have to start thinking something is not right, the same for other players on the pitch.”

Azpilicueta has been at the club for over a decade and has worn the armband since 2019.

Chelsea's performance deserved the win, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard reckons Chelsea deserved the win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Blues finally ended their losing streak under their caretaker manager against the Cherries, picking up a hard-fought victory. The result helped them move up a place to 11th in the standings.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said that his team were in control throughout the 90 minutes.

"Today was a nice step forward. I thought we controlled the game. Bournemouth will always give you some problems here. They’re a good team with their top-end of the pitch, playing through you quickly, a lot of energy in their team, at set-pieces they’re dangerous. So we couldn’t feel safe at 1-1, but I felt we controlled it," said Lampard.

He added:

"There was maybe a sign with us controlling the first half but without maybe the killer instinct. We were running inside their box in the first half. W had a lot of overloads on the side of the pitch, and as this team develops, I think you have to be more killers at the top end of the pitch. There were some nice individual performances today and a positive direction."

The London giants face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next weekend.

