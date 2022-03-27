Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool urged to sign Conor Gallagher; Real Madrid interested in Romelu Lukaku, and more - 27 March 2022

Chelsea have enjoyed decent success under manager Thomas Tuchel this season. The German guided his team to a historic FIFA Club World Cup win and remains on course to defend the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool to sign Conor Gallagher. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are interested in Blues striker Romelu Lukaku. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 27th March 2022:

Tony Cascarino urges Liverpool to sign Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has enjoyed a decent season with Crystal Palace.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has advised Liverpool to sign Conor Gallagher.

The Englishman has earned rave reviews while on loan at Crystal Palace. He's expected to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season but has attracted attention from clubs around the league.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino said that Gallagher, who has eight Premier League goals this seaason, would be a superb fit behind Liverpool's front three. He said:

"Conor Gallagher is an outstanding attacking midfielder who always looks like he’s going to get a goal or make an assist. I like him because I don’t think there’s too many of his type around. Liverpool, for me, if they had a player like that as well adding him behind their front three, with his ability to get goals."

Cascarino continued:

“Chelsea would never sell him to Liverpool, but they’d do really well with him. Conor Gallagher will get goals. Whether or not he will get his chance at Chelsea, I don’t know. No one at Chelsea can do what he does, but it depends if Thomas Tuchel wants to play that kind of player in his system. I hope he does give him a chance."

Gallagher also received praise from Gareth Southgate after making his debut for The Three Lions. The 22-year-old helped England secure a 2-1 win over Switzerland in a friendly on Saturday. After the game, Southgate appeared satisfied with Gallagher's performance, saying:

“I saw what I see for his club really. I thought his pressing was excellent. He has tremendous energy, and when he goes, he doesn’t just get close to people; he wins the ball back and turns it over. He played one fabulous pass for Harry Kane. Some other bits of his in possession could have been tidier, but he should be really happy with his debut."

Gallagher will not be able to feature in the FA Cup semi-final on April 17, as Crystal Palace have drawn the player's parent club Chelsea.

Real Madrid interested in Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Romelu Lukaku as a plan B in case they miss out on Erling Haaland, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes.

The La Liga giants are hot on the heels of the Norwegian and want to sign him this summer. However, the 21-year-old is a wanted player, and there's already a beeline for his services. Lukaku has now emerged as a viable alternative to Haaland.

The Belgian has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer, scoring only 12 times across competitions. Chelsea are willing to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Los Blancos believe Lukaku could be rejuvenated by a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants could opt for the 28-year-old as a successor to Karim Benzema.

Thiago Silva heaps praise on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thiago Silva has opened up on his close relationship with Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his current contract with the Blues, and talks of a renewal have not progressed well.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"Azpilicueta, since my arrival, was one of my main supports. There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, he is one of them. He is a player who tries to unite, tries to help others."



[ Thiago Silva on Cesar Azpilicueta:"Azpilicueta, since my arrival, was one of my main supports. There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, he is one of them. He is a player who tries to unite, tries to help others." @DAZNFootball via @mundodeportivo Thiago Silva on Cesar Azpilicueta:"Azpilicueta, since my arrival, was one of my main supports. There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, he is one of them. He is a player who tries to unite, tries to help others."[@DAZNFootball via @mundodeportivo]

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Football London, the Brazilian paid tribute to Azpilicueta, saying:

"Cesar Azpilicueta, since I arrived, was one of my main sources of support. There are players who have what it takes to be captai.n and he is one of them. He is a player who seeks union, who tries to help others. He is a spectacular footballer and a super-professional who, with certainty, deserves to be where is. Azpilicueta has beastly conditions."

The Blues captain has made over 450 appearances for the club since arriving in the summer of 2012, contributing 16 goals and 56 assists.

Edited by Bhargav