Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool want Mason Mount; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to leave, and more - February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Liverpool are interested in Mason Mount. Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave the Blues this summer.

Liverpool want Mason Mount

Liverpool are keen to snap up Mason Mount, according to Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract but is yet to commit his future to Chelsea. The Blues are reportedly locked in talks to extend his stay, but there has been no breakthrough yet.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Liverpool are aware they could strike a bargain for Mount this summer.

"Liverpool’s interest in Mason Mount is genuine, and the Chelsea midfielder will be able to use this to his advantage in contract talks. But even before Chelsea’s new owners officially came in, renewing Mount’s contract was a high priority, and this remains the case,” wrote Jacobs.

“Talks have stalled to some extent, although Chelsea were always focused on a busy January window, and prioritising Mount at the same time wouldn’t have necessarily changed much because the sides are quite far apart on terms. Mount’s contract expires in summer 2024, and Liverpool know they stand a chance of getting a bargain.”

However, Jacobs added that the London giants are keen to keep hold of their academy graduate.

“Chelsea still really want to keep Mount, even though he hasn’t hit the productivity levels of last season when he scored 11 Premier League goals. Chelsea are now expected to pick up talks again at the end of the season and will be encouraged by the fact Mount has previously indicated he wants to extend his stay at the club, where he’s been since he was six," wrote Jacobs.

“A renewal is not guaranteed or close, but the desire to find an agreement (and Chelsea’s appreciation for Mount) hasn’t changed."

The 24-year-old has registered three goals and six assists in 31 games for Chelsea this season across competitions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to leave

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Chelsea this summer.

The Gabon international has been an isolated figure since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer. He was linked with a move to the MLS earlier this year, but LAFC couldn't convince him to leave.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the 33-year-old is no longer part of the Blues' project.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one name who will leave Chelsea in the summer. There was an offer from LAFC, but he was unconvinced; let’s see if he changes his mind, but what’s clear for now is that he’s out of the Chelsea project," wrote Romano.

Aubameyang has appeared 18 times across competitions this season for the London giants, registering three goals and one assist.

Callum Hudson-Odoi admits uncertainty regarding his Chelsea future

Callum Hudson-Odoi's time at Stamford Bridge could come to an end this summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that his future at Chelsea is up in the air. The English winger is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, and his contract with the Blues expires next year. With the club investing heavily in attack, the 22-year-old could struggle to break into their plans.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hudson-Odoi said that he's fully focused on the ongoing season.

"I have not spoken to them much recently at all. I am not there, so seeing all these players going, there is nothing I can say or do. At the end of the day, I am focused on the club here and trying to help as much as possible here. Whatever happens in the future, I do not know. All I can do is focus on what happens here," said Hudson-Odoi.

The Englishman has registered 20 appearances across competitions for Leverkusen this season, registering a goal and an assist.

