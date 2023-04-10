Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Luis Enrique wants Blues job; club eyeing Brighton midfielder, and more - April 10, 2023

Chelsea travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (April 12) to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Frank Lampard's team lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and need to quickly regroup for a sterner test.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique wants to take charge at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in a Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 10, 2023:

Luis Enrique wants Chelsea job

Luis Enrique could work wonders at Stamford Bridge.

Luis Enrique is eager to take charge at Chelsea, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish manager is looking for his next assignment after parting ways with La Roja at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Enrique has an enviable CV and has enjoyed tremendous success with Barcelona.

However, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that Julian Nagelsmann is the frontrunner for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

"Who is going to be the Chelsea coach? That is the crucial question. As I mentioned before, they are speaking to Julian Nagelsmann; they are speaking to Luis Enrique. Nagelsmann remains the favourite for the future. Luis Enrique is still there, and he wants the job," said Romano.

The Blues are expected to make a decision on their next manager by the end of the season.

Blues eyeing Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Alexis Mac Allister, according to Relevo via Caught Offside. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has become a household name since helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December. He has been very impressive for the Seagulls as well this season, registering ten goals and two assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

The Blues are looking to invest in midfield this summer despite breaking the bank for Enzo Fernandez. The London giants are now looking to unite the World Cup winning pair at Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea face competition from Liverpool for Mac Allister.

Both clubs have initiated talks to get a deal across the line. The 24-year-old is ready to take the next step in his career but is likely to cost a fortune.

Frank Lampard opens up on his tactics

Frank Lampard has said that he's trying to help his team build better from the back. The Englishman took charge of Chelsea last week but failed to leave a mark against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend. The Blues now face a far tougher test next in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Speaking to the club's website, Lampard said that his team needs to be in the right position and implement the right ideas on the pitch.

"My job in this period is to work with the team to get across my ideas of what I want and reinforce that. Of course, in two days, that’s difficult. I was relying on the players on Saturday a little bit and giving some messaging, which we did as much as we could," said Lampard.

He added:

‘We saw some bits of it, but in terms of the lower part of the pitch, I think our players can always receive the ball and accept the ball, but you receive and accept the ball down low because you want to progress up the pitch. You need to find the right solutions for that, which means the right positions and the right ideas, and that takes some work, so it will be part of the process."

However, Lampard said that every player in the squad will be afforded the chance to make the starting XI in coming games.

"I have to use everything I can because I need to assess the squad quickly. We have to try and find the best players to help us win games, but I think having a strong competitive edge within the squad is a good thing," said Lampard.

He continued:

"If players train well and play well, they will get an opportunity under me. It’s a clean slate for everyone, and that’s the challenge to all the players over the next few weeks."

Lampard registered a 52.4% win ratio during his first tenure with Chelsea, which lasted for 84 games.

