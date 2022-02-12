Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United in contact with Blues star; club willing to offload Spanish ace, and more - 11 February 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Palmeiras in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The London side will look to win the esteemed trophy for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in touch with Antonio Rudiger over a possible move. Elsewhere, the Blues are willing to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 11th February 2022:

Manchester United in contact with Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United are in touch with Antonio Rudiger over a possible move in the summer.

Manchester United are in touch with Antonio Rudiger over a possible move in the summer, Football Insider has reported. The German defender is in the final few months of his current contract with the Blues. The London side are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but their efforts are yet to bear fruit thus far.

Rudiger has been one of the pillars of Thomas Tuchel's backline at Stamford Bridge. He has been a regular feature in his compatriot's team this season, appearing 33 times across competitions.

However, the player could leave the Blues this summer after failing to agree an extension. The German defender wants to be among the top earners at the club. However, he was less than enthused after he was offered a salary lower than Mason Mount's.

The Premier League giants are willing to return with an improved offer, with the 28-year-old not short of options. Manchester United have emerged as a surprise contender for Rudiger's signature. The Red Devils have struggled this season, and have not been helped by a faltering backline. Harry Maguire has endured a prolonged lack of form, so interim manager Ralf Rangnick is eager for reinforcements at the back.

Rudiger has been identified as a possible option, and Manchester United are monitoring his contract situation closely. The Red Devils have already initiated contact with Rudiger's representatives, and are willing to intervene if negotiations with Chelsea break down. United are willing to offer Rudiger a blockbuster contract that would see him earn over £300,000 per week.

However, the Blues have not given up on their player yet, but are struggling to match his wage demands so far. Apart from the Red Devils, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and PSG are also interested in Rudiger's services.

Chelsea willing to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea are willing to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

Chelsea are willing to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to The Sun. The Spaniard has played second fiddle to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge recently.

Kepa has been relegated to appearances in cup competitions, and is set to appear against Liverpool in the League Cup final. The 27-year-old has shown massive improvements recently under club legend Petr Cech.

However, the Blues are willing to cash in on the Spaniard at the end of the season. Kepa might have to make way for Mendy in the Club World Cup final on Saturday despite keeping a clean sheet in the semis.

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for the Spaniard, and could sell him if a suitable proposal arrives.

Barcelona identify Marcos Alonso as Jose Gaya alternative

Barcelona have identified Marcos Alonso as the ideal alternative to Jose Gaya.

Barcelona have identified Marcos Alonso as the ideal alternative to Jose Gaya, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

The Spaniard's current contract expires next summer, and the Blues could offload him at the end of the season. Alonso has had a second wind under Tuchel, having contributed two goals and three assists in 30 games across competitions.

However, he's behind the injured Ben Chilwell in the pecking order. The Blues are reportedly eyeing Marc Cucurella as an alternative to Alonso.

José Gayà remains Barcelona's top target to provide competition to Jordi Alba at left-back.



Chelsea's Marcos Alonso is another option.







Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are in the market to strengthen their left-back area. The La Liga giants want an able backup for Jordi Alba, and have their eyes on Gaya. However, the Valencia captain looks set to sign a new deal, so Barcelona have turned their attention to Alonso.

