Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United interested in Blues striker; club receive boost in race for French midfielder, and more - 2nd December 2021

Chelsea secured a narrow 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday. Goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech helped The Blues stay atop the Premier League table after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in a German striker who plays for Chelsea. Elsewhere, The Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 2nd December 2021.

Manchester United interested in Timo Werner

The Chelsea star has struggled to find his footing since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020. The Blues are running out of patience with the German, and could be open to his departure. The Red Devils are now plotting to take him to Old Trafford.

Werner's time at Chelsea has not gone according to plan. The German has struggled to replicate his RB Leipzig form. He has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The Blues broke the bank for Romelu Lukaku this summer, further affecting Werner's game time.

Chelsea are ready to replenish their attack next year. The Blues are planning to offload the German to make space for new players. Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Werner's services, and Manchester United have now entered the fray.

United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick is pushing for a reunion with Werner. Rangnick worked with the Chelsea star during their time together at Leipzig. The German believes his countryman could be a hit at Old Trafford.

Chelsea receive boost in race for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni. According to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato, Juventus have exited the race to sign the talented Frenchman.

The Bianconeri want to put all their efforts into securing the services of Dusan Vlahovic. That leaves only The Blues and Real Madrid to compete for Tchouameni's services.

Tchouameni has evolved into one of the brightest young talents in Europe. The Frenchman has been identified by Chelsea as the ideal long-term successor to N'Golo Kante. The Blues want to sign the Monaco star in January.

Barcelona begin negotiations for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech

Barcelona have begun negotiations with Chelsea for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. Neither of the two has managed to break into Thomas Tuchel's plans so far. The Blues are ready to offload one of the two players in January.

Barcelona are hoping to bolster their squad this winter, and have their eyes on the Chelsea duo. The Blaugrana are eyeing a loan deal for Ziyech, but also have their eyes on Werner. However, The Blues might let go only one of them.

