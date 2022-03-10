Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United urged to raid the Blues for Thomas Tuchel; Liverpool enter race for Raphinha, and more - 10 March 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday. The London side are currently third in the Premier League table after 26 games.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to wrestle Thomas Tuchel away from Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 10th March 2022:

Manchester United urged to raid Chelsea for Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to prise Thomas Tuchel away from Chelsea.

Club owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday due to his close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The decision has added to the crisis at Stamford Bridge, putting their future under doubt.

The Blues will not be able to sign players, sell merchandise or even sell tickets, which could force the hands of Tuchel. The German manager has been outstanding for the Premier League giants since joining them in January 2021. Tuchel has enjoyed decent success and remains on course to defend the Champions League title this season.

However, with the club’s future in the dark, the German could be forced to consider his next move carefully. Carragher believes the Red Devils should take advantage of the situation and station him at Old Trafford. Manchester United are looking for a permanent manager to take over in the summer.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher said that a move could work wonders for both Tuchel and the Red Devils.

“Manchester United have been presented with the ideal opportunity to recruit the manager who should be their number one target: Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel, like everyone else at Stamford Bridge, will have no idea what the future holds at his current club. No one can offer him any assurances about how the squad will look at the start of next season given the club’s sale is on hold,” said Carragher.

He continued:

“No manager wants to be working amid such a background of uncertainty. If he gets the chance to leave for a club of United’s stature, he must take it. United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move – taking advantage of Chelsea’s crisis – but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is."

Tuchel has delivered three titles - Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup - in just over a year at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, United haven't won a title in nearly five years.

Liverpool enter race for Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted by Liverpool.

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Raphinha, according to The Hard Tackle via Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian winger has caught the eye since joining Leeds United. He has been the lone star at Elland Road this season but looks set to leave this summer.

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in his signature. The Blues are looking to bolster their attack this season, with the futures of a few of their current stars hanging in the balance. Raphinha could add more bite to Tuchel’s frontline. However, the Blues will have to ward off competition from Liverpool to secure the Brazilian’s services.

Barcelona and Liverpool are also in the fray for Raphinha. He has a release clause of €75 million, but that would drop to one-third if Leeds get relegated.

Blues could face nine-point deduction in Premier League

Chelsea could face a nine-point deduction at the end of the season, according to journalist Rob Draper.

The Blues are entering uncertain times after the UK government sanctioned the club's owner Roman Abramovich in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That could affect the London side in various ways on the commercial front and could also prevent the club from being sold.

Rob Draper @draper_rob There’s an awful lot to be digested in next few hours re: Chelsea



And sanctions will be reviewed in May



But if at the end of all this they end up in administration, they will receive a 9 point penalty There’s an awful lot to be digested in next few hours re: ChelseaAnd sanctions will be reviewed in MayBut if at the end of all this they end up in administration, they will receive a 9 point penalty

The Premier League giants could also be deducted nine points from the current season when the sanctions are reviewed in May.

Chelsea are currently third in the league table with 12 games remaining. There’s already an intense battle for the top four, so a deduction could cost the Blues Champions League football next season.

Edited by Bhargav