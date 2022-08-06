Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Martin Keown slams Blues for Marc Cucurella deal; club preparing £70 million move for Leicester City defender, and more - August 5, 2022

Chelsea are putting together final preparations for their visit to Goodison Park to face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday, August 6. Manager Thomas Tuchel has overseen quite a few changes to his squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Martin Keown has slammed the Blues for their decision to sign Marc Cucurella. Elsewhere, the London giants are preparing a £70 million offer for a Leicester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 5, 2022:

Martin Keown slams Chelsea for Marc Cucurella deal

Marc Cucurella has moved to Stamford Bridge this week.

Martin Keown has criticised Chelsea for investing in Marc Cucurella this summer. The Blues announced the arrival of the Spanish left-back from Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Keown labelled the move as a panic buy.

“Chelsea have gone out and paid £60-odd million for Cucurella – I think that’s nonsensical. It’s an incredible amount of money. I think it’s too much. Cucurella, as good as he is, I think there are still players out there that are better. To pay that kind of money with Ben Chilwell still there, (Marcos) Alonso’s still there,” said Keown.

He added:

“It does feel like it’s panic buying. If you look at last season, if I had to say of the top four teams, if there’s one that could slide out of the top four, it could be Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is an outstanding manager, but all of his support team around him have disappeared.”

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.



Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella. CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella.

Keown went on to add that Chelsea have overspent on Cucurella.

"So there’s a bit of change there. The new owner’s come in, and he wants to make a difference. On the eve of the new season, he’s making a statement with that kind of signing. Is it overspending? I think maybe it is.”

Blues preparing £70 million move for Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are preparing a £70 million offer for Wesley Fofana, according to The Times via The Hard Tackle. The Leicester City man is among the brightest young defenders in Europe at the moment. Tuchel has turned his attention to the Frenchman after failing in his pursuit of Jules Kounde.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea will be back with a new bid for Wesley Fofana, Chelsea will push again, Chelsea are obsessed with him.



on YouTube Chelsea will be back with a new bid for Wesley Fofana, Chelsea will push again, Chelsea are obsessed with him. @FabrizioRomano on YouTube 🚨 Chelsea will be back with a new bid for Wesley Fofana, Chelsea will push again, Chelsea are obsessed with him. @FabrizioRomano on YouTube https://t.co/LUUtZSFgvs

The Foxes are unwilling to part ways with their prized asset and have already turned down a £60 million offer from the Blues for the player. The London giants are willing to up the ante now and are working on an improved offer. However, Leicester are likely to hold out for a world-record £85 million for the 21-year-old.

Gary Neville criticises Todd Boehly

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has slammed Blues manager Todd Boehly for his decisions this summer. The Blues have looked out of ideas in the transfer market so far and have struggled to bring in their preferred targets.

Speaking on the Overlap Fan Debate, Neville said that Boehly’s decision to let go of the former recruitment team at Stamford Bridge has come back to haunt him.

“The American guy Boehly, looks like he wants to play Football Manager. He’s wandering around a little bit, and they’re a bit panicky now. You’re wondering ‘oh they’re coming in for (Frenkie) de Jong this morning’ because he feels like he has to do something; that pressure is on him,” said Neville.

He added:

“He wouldn’t have had that pressure if he’d have kept the people that have been there before and just let them operate for a year or two, but it’ll be an interesting season for Chelsea. Obviously, they’ve lost a few defenders as well. They might even lose more to Barcelona.”

