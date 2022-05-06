Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mason Mount wants Stamford Bridge stay; Villarreal monitoring Kepa Arrizabalaga, and more - 5 May 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel desperately needs a win to ensure the Blues a top-three finish.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Mason Mount wants to stay at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Villarreal are monitoring Blues custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 5th May 2022:

Mason Mount wants Stamford Bridge stay

Mason Mount has caught the eye with his recent performances.

Fabrizio Romano has said at Mason Mount wants to stay at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman is attracting attention from clubs around Europe after a string of impressive outings. The Blues want to tie him down to a new deal, but they have their hands tied due to the UK government sanctions on their owner Roman Abramovich.

Nevertheless, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Mount has no desire to leave Stamford Bridge, adding:

“There’s been some speculation about Mason Mount’s situation at Chelsea, but I don’t think Blues fans have too much to worry about, despite the uncertainty surrounding the club ownership. Mason Mount’s priority has always been to stay at Chelsea. There are no doubts about his commitment, but certainly his situation is to be monitored like those of Marcos Alonso, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante."

Romano continued:

“In fact, all these players have been waiting for months to discuss the extension of the contract with Chelsea, but there have been no changes; the sanctions have slowed down the contract renewal process. Mason Mount’s contract remains pending, but it will be one of the priorities for the club to extend the agreement with him and with N’Golo Kante, while Alonso has a good chance of returning to Spain. As of today, Mount is not in negotiations with Liverpool or Man City."

Villarreal monitoring Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be heading back to La Liga this summer.

Villarreal are interested in Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard has struggled for minutes at Chelsea recently. Manager Thomas Tuchel has preferred to use Edouard Mendy as his number one, prompting Kepa to consider his future ahead of the summer. Despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old is not short of suitors.

Villarreal have now joined the party, with manager Unai Emery eager to find an upgrade on current custodian Geronimo Rulli. The La Liga giants have seemingly settled on Kepa as their preferred option. Villarreal want to secure his signature for under €20 million, but the Blues are likely to demand a hefty sum for the Spaniard.

Michael Thomas believes Chelsea’s third place is under threat

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has said that the Blues' third place is under threat from the Gunners. Mikel Arteta has taken the Gunners to within three points of the Blues, with only four games left to play.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Thomas said that the Blues let their guard down, and it could cost them.

“It was a massive win against West Ham with the team not playing particularly well. At this point in the season, it’s all about results and that’s what Arteta is getting from his players right now. The club need two big results in the next two games, and I think the top four will be theirs,” said Thomas.

He continued:

“Chelsea are in a tough position because they had third wrapped up for so long that they took got too relaxed, and now it’s looking very open again. I do think they will still qualify for the Champions League, but as you can see, it can quite easily change at any game week. As for Arsenal, they should just be looking to win all their remaining games and see where that leaves them."

