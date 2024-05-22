Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino leaves Blues, Ben Chilwell's future uncertain, and more - May 22, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for the new season after finishing sixth in the Premier League this campaign. The club are expected to make widespread changes to their squad before the new season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have ended ties with Mauricio Pochettino. Elsewhere, Ben Chilwell's future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 22, 2024.

Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, the club have announced. The Argentinean's future at Stamford Bridge was subject to speculation for a while, following an indifferent season. The London giants ended the campaign without silverware and finished sixth in the Premier League. They have now decided that a managerial change is in the best interest of all parties.

Speaking to the club's website, Pochettino thanked the Blues' hierarchy for the opportunity to manage Chelsea.

"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come," said Pochettino.

The Argentinean manager won 26 of his 51 games in charge, registering a 50.98% win ratio.

Ben Chilwell's future uncertain, says journalist

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell's future at Chelsea remains uncertain ahead of the summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The English left-back has struggled with form and fitness this season and hasn't been included in the provisional squad for Euro 2024. Chilwell has appeared just 21 times across competitions for the Blues this campaign, setting up one goal. His place in the squad for the upcoming season hangs on the balance, with multiple changes expected at Stamford Bridge over the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Jones backed Chilwell to stay at the club.

“It’s a big blow for him not to be in the England squad and he will be looked at as a big casualty for not even making the provisional side, especially as Luke Shaw made it. This will now lead into a longer conversation about his club future because his spot at Chelsea is not 100 percent safe," said Jones.

He continued:

“Personally I think he will stay, I think we will see him bounce back from a frustrating season and the injuries that have held him back. But there are people I speak to who are a little more doubtful about that.”

Chilwell's contract with the London giants runs until 2027.

Wolverhampton Wanderers eyeing Armando Broja

Armando Broja

Armando Broja has admirers at Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Albanian striker joined Fulham on loan from Chelsea in January but has failed to strike a chord at Craven Cottage. Broja has appeared just eight times across competitions and the Cottagers are unlikely to sign him permanently this summer. Wolves, meanwhile, are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and are eyeing the 22-year-old with interest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Midlands club would prefer to do a deal under £30m.

“I think it is unlikely that Fulham will come back in. They were wary of paying £35million to begin with for Broja, which I believe would have been a club record for them," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Wolves also bumped at the idea of that number, but could be one to watch. They could reignite their interest, but they certainly wouldn't be coming in at £35million, they would be bidding under £30million for sure."

Jacobs also named Crystal Palace as a possible destination for Broja.

“Crystal Palace made an inquiry, but it never led to anything. They may lose a few players, of course, over the summer, and they may bring in a bit of money. So those are probably the three clubs to watch as far as the Premier League teams are concerned,” said Jacobs

The 22-year-old is under contract with the Blues until 2027, but is likely to be sold this summer.