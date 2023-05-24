Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino wants Moises Caicedo; Ruben Loftus-Cheek close to exit, and more - May 24, 2023

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford on Thursday (May 25) to face Manchester United in the Premier League. Frank Lampard will be desperate for a win to mark a positive end to his caretaker reign.

Meanwhile, reported incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is closing in on a move to AC Milan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 24, 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Argentinean manager is set to take charge at Chelsea and is already looking ahead to the summer. Caicedo has been outstanding for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, and his dominant performances have forced the Blues to take note. The London giants are targeting midfield reinforcements this summer and have zeroed in on the 21-year-old.

In his column for Talk Chelsea, Phillips said that Chelsea could move for Caicedo soon.

"A new No. 6 has remained a priority for Chelsea this summer for some months now, and that has not changed/ will not be changing under Mauricio Pochettino. He (Pochettino) has communicated that he wants a new six as priority, and the double pivot in his system is the most important position,” wrote Phillips.

He continued:

“Unless there is a miracle, Chelsea won’t be landing Declan Rice this summer (it’s not over yet). And incidentally, yesterday, I was told by a top source that Chelsea have placed Caicedo as their No. 1 priority for midfield this summer. This has been approved by the decision-makers and Pochettino, Chelsea want Caicedo and will move for him very soon.”

Caicedo could be a superb partner for Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek close to exit

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan have initiated negotiations with Chelsea to secure the services of Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder has struggled for first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge this season. The 27-year-old has registered three assists in 31 games across competitions and remains linked with an exit.

The Rossoneri are long-term admirers of Loftus-Cheek but failed to prise him away last summer. The're ready for a second attempt this year and hope to beat the competition. Loftus-Cheek's contract with the Blues runs out in just over a year, and he's unlikely to be handed a new deal.

Chelsea eyeing Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain interested in Alexis Mac Allister, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Argentinean midfielder has become a household name after helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Blues are looking at multiple midfield options and also have Mac Allister on their wishlist.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Liverpool are leading the race for the Argentinean's signature.

"As things stand, Liverpool have made significant progress on the player side and are confident a deal can be done. They will want to move fast to ensure no Premier League suitor rivals them. Chelsea have had other midfield targets, including Mac Allister’s Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo. But Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival might change things,” wrote Jacobs

He added:

“The fee will be interesting and naturally informed by the level of interest. When Chelsea first seriously looked at Mac Allister, shortly after Graham Potter arrived, they valued him at under £40m. It’s likely to cost £60m+ now. Brighton won’t stand in Mac Allister’s way, but they will also ensure it’s a fantastic bit of business for the club, as they always do.”

Mac Allister has 12 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions this season for the Seagulls.

