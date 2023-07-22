Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Moises Caicedo pushing for Stamford Bridge move; Blues receive Robert Sanchez boost, and more - July 22, 2023

Chelsea are looking to get back to their best next season by investing wisely in the squad this summer. New manager Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge this month.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is frustrated by the delay in securing a move to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 22, 2023:

Moises Caicedo pushing for Stamford Bridge move

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo is frustrated by the delay in his move to Chelsea, according to Caught Offside.

The Blues are locked in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion this summer as they look to bring the Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old has his heart set on joining the London giants, but talks have lingered on for a while.

Caicedo is disappointed at still being left at the Amex and is eager to complete the transfer at the earliest. Chelsea have reached the US for pre-season, leaving the player further frustrated. The Ecuadorian has previously informed Brighton of his desire to move to Stamford Bridge.

He also reckons the London giants' recent bid of £70 million, which was rejected by the Seagulls, was a fair offer. Brighton reportedly want close to £100 million for their prized asset, though.

Chelsea receive Robert Sanchez boost

Robert Sanchez could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their plans to sign Robert Sanchez this summer. According to The Athletic, Brighton are ready to offload the player to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sanchez is highly rated in the European circuit but dropped down the pecking order at the Amex last season. The Seagulls are now ready to let him leave over disciplinary issues, and the Blues have been named as a possible destination.

Pochettino is expected to sign a new goalkeeper this summer following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia. The London giants do have Kepa Arrizabalaga but want a new face to compete for the No. 1 spot.

Sanchez has been on their radar for a while, thanks to his close bond with the goalkeeper coach at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino warned about tough season ahead

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness reckons Mauricio Pochettino has a tough season ahead a Chelsea manager.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur boss took charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of the month. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season and have turned to the Argentinean to get them back on track.

However, Souness said on Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey that the London giants might not improve much next season.

"It’s a very difficult job for the manager at Chelsea this year. I look at that club, and the direction they’ve gone – it just seems to be a mismatch of players that were available and very expensive.

"Chelsea was paying a premium, because of their reputation and standards. I don’t see them doing any different than they did last year," said Souness.

Souness believes the Blues' defence could eventually be their bane next season.

"It’s going to be very difficult, if you’ve got someone of Thiago Silva’s age, to think you’re going to get him to be a top performer every week on the pitch.

"That won’t happen – he will have his issues at his age – injuries, strains and pulls. That’s an obvious area they need to strengthen in – if you’re leaking goals, the confidence is zapped from your team, and it impacts everyone," said Souness.

Souness continued:

"If you’ve got a striker that scores goals, like Harry Kane at Spurs, he has won them many games over the years. That confidence retains itself around the group. For Chelsea to be conceding goals has the opposite effect – their conference will be doing away."

The Blues are likely to sign a new defender this summer to replace the injured Wesley Fofana and have been linked with Harry Maguire of Manchester United.