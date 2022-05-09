Chelsea Transfer News Roundup New owners planning to invest heavily in squad; Blues criticised for Romelu Lukaku failure, and more - 8 May 2022

Chelsea failed to secure all three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the Premier League, stumbling to a 2-2 draw. Manager Thomas Tuchel's wards are now one point ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal, with three games remaining in the season.

Meanwhile, the new Blues owners are planning to invest heavily in the squad this summer. Elsewhere, fomer Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas has criticised the Blues for Romelu Lukaku's struggles this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8th May 2022:

New Chelsea owners planning to invest heavily in squad

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is planning to invest heavily in the squad this summer, according to The Daily Mail. The Blues will need to reinvest in their squad after a disappointing season. Tuchel was expected to fight for the Premier League at the start of the campaign.

However, the German's team have long exited the title race and are not guaranteed a third-placed finish either. Boehly is ready to start working on the squad for the new season.

His priorities include contract renewals for Mason Mount and Reece James. However, Boehly will also attempt to secure high-profile signings this summer to announce his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Thomas criticises Blues for Romelu Lukaku failure

Romelu Lukaku has been a shadow of his former self this season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas has slammed Chelsea for their failure to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian rejoined the Blues last summer but has cut a sorry figure under Tuchel so far.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Thomas said that the London giants are partly at fault for Lukaku's struggles.

"Lukaku didn’t quite hit the heights that the club bought him for. I think that is partly because of the way Chelsea set up to play, and the players around him," said Thomas.

He added:

“Once the club sort out the ownership, then they definitely need to make a lot of changes this summer. They need two centre-backs after losing Rudiger and Christensen, possibly another central midfielder, and to sort out the centre-forward position, because you can’t spend the amount they’re spending on players and not use them to help the team."

Lukaku has scored only 14 times across competitions this season.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Thomas Tuchel is lucky not to be sacked

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Thomas Tuchel is lucky not to be sacked this season. The Blues have struggled in recent games and are now in danger of losing their third place in the league table.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said that Tuchel would have been gone had Roman Abramovich not been sanctioned.

"I think that Chelsea have underachieved this season. In any other season under Abramovich, Thomas Tuchel would have been sacked for this season’s performance," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

"When you look at the quality players that they’ve got and the squad of players that they’ve got; Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku, Pulisic; they’ve got so many top, top players ,and if Arsenal win against Leeds then they’re just one point above Arsenal. Look at the squads of both Arsenal and Chelsea. Tuchel has been disappointing this season, and he’s lucky to still be in the job, for me."

Edited by Bhargav