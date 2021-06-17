Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Peter Crouch wants Blues to sign Euro 2020 star, Borussia Dortmund ace is club's long-term target and more - 17th June 2021

Chelsea experienced a roller coaster ride last season, enduring a difficult time under former manager Frank Lampard before Thomas Tuchel arrived to bring back the smiles.

The German was an instant hit at Stamford Bridge and apart from leading the Blues to a top-four finish, he also reached the final of the FA Cup. Tuchel then guided the Premier League giants to a UEFA Champions League triumph, ending the season on a high.

Chelsea are expected to fight for the Premier League title under Tuchel next season and the German wants reinforcements to his squad before the end of the summer. A striker remains his number one priority but Tuchel will also consider other additions to his squad.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 17th June 2021.

Peter Crouch wants Chelsea to sign Euro 2020 star

Romelu Lukaku

Peter Crouch has urged Chelsea to re-sign Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian scored 40 goals in all competitions for Inter Milan last season, helping the Nerazzurri win Serie A. Lukaku has carried that form into Euro 2020, scoring twice in his nation’s 3-0 win over Russia in their first game of the tournament.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Crouch pointed out that the Belgian would be a fantastic addition to the Blues squad. The Englishman claimed that Lukaku would be a fine fit in Tuchel’s team and believes that he is among the best strikers in the world right now.

“A striker who has started the Euro 2020 well is Romelu Lukaku, who would be a great option for Chelsea this summer. He’s relentless, his goal record is phenomenal, and he’d be a good fit in well with their pacey front line” said Crouch

“He’s a different player than when he left Chelsea and Manchester United. He’s at a higher level now – in the conversation for one of the world’s top strikers” the former England striker added.

Borussia Dortmund ace is Chelsea’s long-term target

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is a long-term target for Chelsea, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal. The Blues want to maintain a cordial relationship with Borussia Dortmund to orchestrate a deal for the Englishman sometime in the future. The 17-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants last season and managed 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering four assists.

Chelsea are stacked in midfield at the moment, but Bellingham is a generational talent who could soon go on to become one of the best in the world. The Blues are currently focused on the Englishman’s teammate Erling Haaland but are expected to closely monitor Bellingham’s progress for now.

Fikayo Tomori joins AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori has joined AC Milan, the club have confirmed. The 23-year-old had moved to the Rossoneri on loan for the second half of last season after failing to break into the Chelsea team. The Englishman was quite impressive for the Serie A giants, appearing 22 times for Milan and helping them seal a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Best wishes for the future, @FikayoTomori_! 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 17, 2021

Milan had an option to buy the Englishman for £25m, which has been exercised. Tomori has agreed to a four-year deal.

