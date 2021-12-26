Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid ready to pay €60 million for Blues full-back; club asked to offer exorbitant salary for Serbian star, and more - 26 December 2021

Chelsea have little margin for error when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues are nine points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are ready to pay €60 million for a Chelsea full-back. Elsewhere, the Blues have been asked to pay an exorbitant salary to secure the services of Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 26th December 2021.

Real Madrid ready to pay €60 million for Reece James

Real Madrid are willing to pay €60 million for Reece James, according to Fichajes. Los Blancos are currently looking for a new right-back, and have their eyes on the Chelsea star.

James rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, and caught the eye under Frank Lampard. The Englishman soon became an indispensable part of the Blues' first team. The 22-year-old has continued the same way under Thomas Tuchel. James was key for Chelsea in their triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign last season.

The Englishman has been in superb form for the Blues this campaign too. He is among the first names in the team sheet. James has been rock-solid at the back for Chelsea, and has also shown attacking impetus. The 22-year-old can play in a back-three, making him an enticing prospect for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos believe he could sort out their right-back position for years , but face a stiff task convincing the Blues to sell James. The London side are already poised to lose Antonio Rudiger to the La Liga giants for free. As such, Chelsea are likely to move mountains to keep James at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also sweating on the futures of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. So Tuchel is unlikely to sanction the 22-year-old’s departure.

Chelsea asked to offer exorbitant salary to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea may have to break their wage structure to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to The Daily Star. The Serbian striker is among the hottest young properties in European football at the moment. The Fiorentina man is tipped to leave the Serie A team next year, and the Blues want to add him to their roster.

The 21-year-old is expected to cost an astronomical transfer fee, which Chelsea could be willing to pay. However, Vlahovic also wants weekly wages of £200,000 post-tax to make a move. That could be a deal-breaker for the Blues, though.

Real Madrid players confident of Antonio Rudiger's arrival

Real Madrid players are convinced Antonio Rudiger will join Los Blancos next summer, according to Football 365 via The Daily Telegraph.

The German defender’s time with Chelsea looks set to come to an end, with his contract running out next summer. The Blues want to keep him at Stamford Bridge, but have so far failed to hand him a proposal of his liking.

Chelsea have offered Antonio Rudiger weekly wages of £140,000, but the German wants double that amount. Real Madrid are ready to fulfil his wish if he joins them for free at the end of the ongoing season.

