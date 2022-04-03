Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku has no future at Stamford Bridge, says former player; Barcelona enter race for Timo Werner, and more - 3 April 2022

Chelsea endured a shock 1-4 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford at home on Saturday. The result puts a serious dent in Thomas Tuchel’s quest for the league title this season.

Meanwhile, Carlton Palmer believes Romelu Lukaku has no future under Tuchel. Elsewhere, Barcelona have entered the race to sign Timo Werner. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 3rd April 2022:

Carlton Palmer believes Romelu Lukaku has no future at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Chelsea this summer

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer has criticised Thomas Tuchel’s handling of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. The 28-year-old has now dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel, with Kai Havertz flourishing in the number nine role.

Lukaku started the game against Brentford on the bench but was brought in for the last 25 minutes. The Belgian had little impact as the Blues succumbed to a 1-4 defeat. Palmer believes Tuchel is not playing to the 28-year-old’s strengths at Stamford Bridge.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



Romelu Lukaku 'has no future' at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, talkSPORT told #CFC

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Englishman feels Lukaku has no future under the German manager, saying:

“I don’t think he’s got a future under Tuchel; I really don’t. When he first came back, he started the season on fire. He is an absolutely fantastic footballer, and I just don’t understand why a manager would sign a player for that amount of money and then try and change the way he plays the game. That’s what they’ve tried to do at Chelsea, and that’s why you haven’t seen the best of Romelu Lukaku."

He continued:

“You’ve seen the way Lukaku plays; he plays on the last man’s shoulder; he likes the ball to come quick and early down the sides to use his pace. But Tuchel doesn’t want that; he wants his front man to play a little bit differently, and he’s not so fussed about the volume of goals he scores, as long as the team scores and wins."

Palmer added:

"At the start of the season, everyone was saying Chelsea are going to be challenging for the Premier League title; then all of a sudden Lukaku has hardly been in games, even though he’s such a handful."

Lukaku has scored just 12 times in over 30 games across competitions this season. That includes just five Premier League strikes, having not scored in his last seven top-flight outings.

Barcelona enter race for Timo Werner

Timo Werner has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Timo Werner, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The German forward has endured a nightmare since arriving at Chelsea in 2020. The 26-year-old has struggled for chances since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku last summer. Werner is frustrated with his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge and is eager to move in search of pastures anew.

The Blaugrana are ready to take him to the Camp Nou. They are looking for a replacement for Martin Braithwaite, who could leave the La Liga giants this summer.

Luuk de Jong is also scheduled to return to Sevilla at the end of his loan spell. Manager Xavi wants a new striker to fill the void and has Werner among his options. However, Barcelona could have to battle Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich for Werner's signature.

The German has scored just seven times in nearly 30 games across competitions this season, a tally that includes a solitary Premier League strike.

David Moyes reveals Declan Rice price tag

Declan Rice is wanted at Chelsea.

West Ham United manager David Moyes insists Declan Rice is not for sale. The Englishman has been outstanding for the Hammers this season and is generating interest from clubs around the Premier League, including Chelsea.

West Ham News & Views @WestHamViews_



"If you are interested, it will be north of £100m. That was cheap last summer..."



"£150m just now would be the minimum, but he is NOT for sale at all this summer!"



David Moyes on Declan Rice's availability this summer:

"If you are interested, it will be north of £100m. That was cheap last summer..."

"£150m just now would be the minimum, but he is NOT for sale at all this summer!"

⚒️ #WHUFC #COYI

However, speaking at a press conference, Moyes said that Rice would cost at least £150 million. He said:

“The first thing to say is that he is not for sale. If you are interested, well, it will be north of that. One hundred was cheap last summer. One hundred and fifty just now would be minimum, but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it."

The West Ham United manager went on to draw parallels with Tottenham Hotspur’s refusal to budge from their valuation of Harry Kane last summer. He added:

“They said, 'No, there is a price, and if someone wants to pay the price, then we would probably do it. If they don't, then he's not going anywhere'. That's it. They have kept him. We have got Declan on the best part of a three-and-a-half year contract. Just like Tottenham have got Kane on a contract. They control what happens."

Rice has made nearly 200 appearances across competitions for West Ham, contributing nine goals and as many assists. That includes four goals and as many assists this season.

