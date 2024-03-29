Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku wanted in Saudi Arabia, Thiago Silva likely to leave, and more - March 29, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming Premier League game against Burnley at home on Saturday, March 30. The Blues are 11th in the league table after 27 games, 17 points behind Aston Villa on fourth, albeit with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is wanted in the Middle East. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has been backed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 29, 2024.

Romelu Lukaku wanted in Saudi Arabia

Romelu Lukaku could leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea have a golden opportunity to offload Romelu Lukaku this summer.

According to Gazzetta, the Belgian is wanted in the Middle East, with clubs willing to match the Blues' £37m asking price for the player. The 30-year-old is currently on loan at AS Roma, where he has amassed 18 goals and four assists from 37 games. However, the Serie A giants don't have the finances to keep Lukaku permanently at the club.

The London giants remain keen to offload the Belgian, who is no longer part of plans at Stamford Bridge. They have received a lifeline from clubs in Saudi Arabia, who are ready to sign the player this summer. Lukaku previously turned down a colossal offer from the Middle East but is now ready for the move.

Thiago Silva likely to leave Chelsea

Thiago Silva could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva is likely to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt.

The Brazilian defender's contract with the Blues expires at the end of this season and he hasn't been offered an extension yet. Fluminense are eyeing their former player, who will turn 40 this September.

Speaking recently, as cited by Globo Esporte, Bittencourt insisted that the Brazilian club are planning to move for Silva as soon as he becomes a free agent.

“I’m very good friends with Thiago, I talk to him about a lot of things and not just about coming to Fluminense. We don’t have anything at the moment, but we’re very keen for him to come home,” said Bittencourt.

“From what we’ve heard, his contract with Chelsea runs out in the middle of the year and he won’t renew it. I think that, in Brazil, he wants to play for Fluminense. As soon as he’s cleared at Chelsea, we’ll get back to him. And he’ll help us in this important year,” he added.

The 39-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions this season for the London giants, 26 of which have been starts.

Blues sent Bradley Locko a warning

Bradley Locko has admirers at Stamford Bridge

French football expert Jonathan Johnson believes Bradley Locko might not be ready for the step up to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Brest this season, registering two assists from 28 outings across competitions. The Blues are on the hunt for a new left-back this summer and have been linked with a move for the Frenchman.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson insisted that Locko's inexperience could be a cause of concern for the London giants.

“Locko has undoubtedly been one of the team’s more impressive performers and it’s not surprising to see links with the likes of Chelsea and other big clubs, but I think it would be a very big jump for him to make the step up from Brest to a team like Chelsea right now," wrote Johnson.

“The other thing to bear in mind is that Locko, despite having a fantastic season in the Brest defence, doesn’t really have the kind of European experience that you’d expect of somebody who goes and joins a club of the size of Chelsea," he added.

Johnson concluded:

"Obviously there’s no certainty that Chelsea will be playing in Europe next season, but at the same time that’s what the Blues aspire to do every season, and the big question mark at the moment is – is there a club better placed for Locko, so he can make that jump and then later move on to a top European side."

With Marc Cucurella likely to leave and Ian Maatsen not part of plans at Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino's interest in Locko is justified.