Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku wants move back to Italy; German defender 'agrees' to join Real Madrid, and more - 12th December 2021

Chelsea had to dig deep to overcome a resolute Leeds United side in the Premier League on Saturday. Two Jorginho penalties and a Mason Mount strike helped the team seal a 3-2 victory to remain third in the points table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has left the door open for a sensational return to Serie A. Elsewhere, a Blues defender has 'agreed' to join Real Madrid.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 12th December 2021.

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku wants move back to Italy in the future

Romelu Lukaku only joined Chelsea this summer.

Romelu Lukaku only joined Chelsea this summer, but desires a move back to Serie A, according to the player's agent Federico Pastorello. The Blues broke the bank to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge this summer. However, Lukaku's time at the London club has been a mixed bag so far.

The Belgian enjoyed a blistering start to his second coming at Chelsea, but has slowed down in recent games. Injuries have not helped his cause either. Lukaku has appeared 15 times for The Blues this season, but has only found the back of the net on five occasions.

Chelsea have managed well in his absence, which explains why manager Thomas Tuchel is in no hurry to Lukaku in the first eleven. The Belgian started on the bench in The Blue’s game against Leeds United, replacing Marcos Alonso late on.

"Marina Granovskaia deserves the best. She is very serious, she never bluffs". Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello: "One day we will see Lukaku back in Serie A, because he loves Italy. But now it's time for Chelsea to enjoy Romelu", he told @tuttosport . 🔵 #CFC "Marina Granovskaia deserves the best. She is very serious, she never bluffs". #Chelsea Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello: "One day we will see Lukaku back in Serie A, because he loves Italy. But now it's time for Chelsea to enjoy Romelu", he told @tuttosport. 🔵 #CFC"Marina Granovskaia deserves the best. She is very serious, she never bluffs". #Chelsea

Lukaku may already be frustrated with his situation at Chelsea, and his agent has now added to the speculation. Speaking to Tuttosport, as relayed by Goal, Pastorello said that Lukaku could return to Serie A.

“Now let’s allow Chelsea to enjoy him, but we will see him again in Serie A because he is in love with our country,” said Pastorello.

Antonio Rudiger ‘agrees’ to join Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid next summer.

Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Chelsea defender is in the final year of his current contract. The Blues are desperate to tie him down to a new deal. However, the 28-year-old is not convinced with the London side's offer.

Real Madrid are plotting to rub salt on Chelsea’s wounds. Los Blancos have been monitoring the player for a while, and have now swooped in for the kill. The La Liga giants have reportedly agreed verbal terms with the German. Rudiger could leave Chelsea next summer, and move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea interested in Aster Vranckx

Chelsea are interested in VfL Wolfsburg's young midfielder Aster Vranckx.

Chelsea are interested in VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Belgian prodigy is a regular for the Bundesliga side, and has caught the eye with his recent performances. The Blues have now entered the race for his signature.

Chelsea have a plethora of options in midfield. However, they are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for Saul Niguez, while N’Golo Kante has struggled with injuries. The futures of Ross Barkley and Jorginho also hang in the balance, so the London side’s interest in Vranckx is justified.

