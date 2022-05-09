Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku wants to stay; Marcos Alonso set to leave after falling out with Thomas Tuchel, and more - 9 May 2022

Chelsea are losing ground in their quest to finish third in the Premier League. The Blues are only one point ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal with three games left.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has said that Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer. Elsewhere, Marcos Alonso is set to leave the club after falling out with manager Thomas Tuchel.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 9th May 2022:

Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku wants to come good at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Chelsea beyond the summer. The Belgian has been a shadow of his former self this season and is staring at an uncertain future, having netted only 14 times.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that no club has entered talks to sign the 28-years old yet.

"As of today, there are no negotiations to sign Romelu Lukaku in the summer. The sanctions have obviously blocked any kind of approach from other clubs, because no one knows what Chelsea will want to do with Romelu: what is the price after spending €115m on him 10 months ago? What would be the conditions for a transfer?" wrote Romano.

He continued:

"So far, it is too early to think about his future, but certainly Lukaku intends to speak with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season to understand the club’s plans as Romelu wants to be a key player for next season."

Romano went on to add three reasons why Lukaku has struggled this season:

"It’s a surprise that it’s come to this, but I personally believe it hasn’t worked for him with Chelsea for three reasons: Tuchel’s system tactically isolates him too much from the two-man attack he was used to at Inter with Lautaro Martinez; physically, Lukaku needs to play every game, the work he did with Antonio Conte and his staff made the difference; moreover, the impact of that famous interview in December certainly created a problem that only so many goals will eventually be able to heal."

Marcos Alonso set to leave after falling out with Thomas Tuchel

Marcos Alonso could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Marcos Alonso might have played his last game for Chelsea, according to Caught Offside via Nathan Gissing.

The Spanish full-back has been heavily involved this season due to the injury to Ben Chilwell. However, Alonso reportedly had a fallout with Tuchel in the dressing room on Saturday.

Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing

Barça working on it & is seen as a possibility. Contacts between the agents & the club. Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing



Sources tell me it was described as a “heated exchange”.



Marcos’ priority is to leave Chelsea this summer with Barça working on it.



More details soon. Understand Marcos Alonso was subbed off at half-time against Wolves due to a bust-up between Tuchel.Sources tell me it was described as a “heated exchange”.Marcos’ priority is to leave Chelsea this summer with Barça working on it.More details soon. Understand Marcos Alonso was subbed off at half-time against Wolves due to a bust-up between Tuchel. 🚨Sources tell me it was described as a “heated exchange”.Marcos’ priority is to leave Chelsea this summer with Barça working on it. 🇪🇸More details soon. https://t.co/liVkxSNmgG More: The feeling inside the dressing room is this could be Alonso’s final game in a #CFC shirt this season or maybe ever, with the Spaniard’s priority is to return to Spain this summer.Barça working on it & is seen as a possibility. Contacts between the agents & the club. twitter.com/nathan_gissing… More: The feeling inside the dressing room is this could be Alonso’s final game in a #CFC shirt this season or maybe ever, with the Spaniard’s priority is to return to Spain this summer. 🇪🇸 Barça working on it & is seen as a possibility. Contacts between the agents & the club. twitter.com/nathan_gissing…

The 31-year-old was hauled off at half-time against Wolverhampton Wanderers. There's a feeling at Stamford Bridge that Alonso is unlikely to appear for the Blues again. The Spaniard has been liked with a return to La Liga for a while. He could finally head back to Spain this summer, with Barcelona interested.

Leicester City enter race for Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Leicester City are ready to go head-to-head with Chelsea for the signature of Gleison Bremer, according to The Sun. The Brazilian centre-back has caught the eye with a series of assured performances at the back for Torino recently. The London giants are monitoring Bremer with interest.

Thomas Tuchel is set to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. As such, signing a new centre-back is one of the priorities for the German manager. The Blues have their eyes on Bremer, but the Foxes are ready to play spoilsport. Leicester City have even entered negotiations with Torino to facilitate a move.

Edited by Bhargav