Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thiago Silva set to join Fluminense, Dortmund want Ian Maatsen stay, and more - May 5, 2024

Chelsea secured a 5-0 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 5, in the Premier League. Nicolas Jackson scored a brace, while Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, and Noni Madueke also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva is all set to return to his former club Fluminense once he leaves Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are planning to keep Ian Maatsen permanently at Signal Iduna Park.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 5, 2024.

Thiago Silva set to join Fluminense, says Fabrizio Romano

Thiago Silva will return to Brazil this summer

Thiago Silva is all set to rejoin Fluminense as a free agent at the end of this season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian defender's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in less than two months and he will not extend his stay at the club. Silva has already announced his decision to leave and a return to his homeland has been touted for a while.

Fluminense have been attempting a reunion with their former player for a while and their efforts finally seem to have paid off. A verbal agreement is already in place and the 39-year-old will sign a contract with the Brazilian club in the coming weeks. He has agreed to a two-year deal until 2026. Silva won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020.

Borussia Dortmund want Ian Maatsen stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Ian Maatsen has been on a roll at Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund are planning to keep hold of Ian Maatsen, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch left-back left Chelsea to move to Signal Iduna Park on a six-month loan in January and has been outstanding so far. Maatsen has registered two goals and two assists from 19 games for the German side this season and will apparently be allowed to leave for £35m this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that securing Champions League football for next season could help Dortmund keep both Jadon Sancho and Maatsen at the club.

“It’s really important news for Borussia Dortmund (securing Champions League next season). Why? Obviously they have the importance of Champions League but also the fresh money from the competition so that they can really attack their two main targets,” wrote Romano.

Romano continued:

“The first one is to keep Jadon Sancho. It’s not going to be easy but Dortmund will meet with Manchester United and try to find a solution. So let’s see what’s going to happen. And then Ian Maatsen. The player is really happy and he has a £35m release clause in his Chelsea contract. Conversations will take place and the club will really try to make this happen also.”

The London giants may have to bring in a replacement if Maatsen ends up leaving Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea yet to submit offer for Estevao Willian, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea haven't submitted a formal offer for Estevao Willian yet, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward, nicknamed 'Messinho' for his similarities with Lionel Messi, only recently broke into Palmeiras' first team. However, he is highly regarded in the European circuit, and multiple clubs are lining up a move for the teenager this summer. The Blues have been named as his suitors of late as well.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the London giants are monitoring the Brazilian closely.

“We had information about an official tweet from Chelsea but what I’m hearing is that Chelsea have not presented an official bid. There is still no official bid from any club at this point, not even a formal bid at the moment. Everything is about talks," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I already told you many times that Chelsea are really well informed on the situation. They have been tracking Estevao since November, he’s one of the talents they’re monitoring in South America and are in regular contact but no formal proposal has been sent to Palmeiras yet."

Romano added that Estevao Willian is also wanted at Barcelona, but a move is unlikely due to financial constraints.

“The player is also appreciated by Barcelona, but because of Financial Fair Play Barcelona won’t spend €55/60m on Estevao in this transfer window. Let’s see what Chelsea will decide to do with this deal because it fascinates me,” wrote Romano.

Chelsea are likely to further invest in the squad following a disappointing season.