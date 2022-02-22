Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel defends Romelu Lukaku; Eden Hazard return on the cards, and more - 22 February 2022

Chelsea welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. The defending champions are among the favourites for the trophy, having won the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month.

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel has defended striker Romelu Lukaku after his abysmal showing against Crystal Palace. Elsewhere, the Blues are negotiating with Real Madrid to facilitate Eden Hazard's return.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 22nd February:

Thomas Tuchel defends Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has lacked consistency this season.

Thomas Tuchel is determined to help Romelu Lukaku get over his recent struggles. The Belgian made news when he managed a league-low seven touches against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The 28-year-old has blown hot and cold since joining Chelsea last summer, having struck only ten times in nearly 30 games across competitions. Lukaku previously faced Tuchel's ire for a controversial interview. However, the German has chosen to defend Lukaku this time.

Speaking to the press, Tuchel said that it is 'normal' for strikers to struggle against good defensive sides.

“We have to deal with it. There is data out there, and the data speaks a certain language. He was not involved in our game (against Palace)' sometimes it’s like this with strikers if they struggle a bit with self-confidence or to find the space and get involved against a good defensive side,” said Tuchel.

“It’s not what we want and not what Romelu wants, but it’s not the time to laugh about him and make jokes. He is in the spotlight, and we will protect him because he’s our player,” continued Tuchel.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“The data is out there and speaks the language that he wasn't in our game”, he added. Tuchel on Lukaku: “It's not the time to laugh about Romelu - he is our player and we will protect him. What can I do? I don't know. Well, we have to deal with it”, via @nizaarkinsella.“The data is out there and speaks the language that he wasn't in our game”, he added. Tuchel on Lukaku: “It's not the time to laugh about Romelu - he is our player and we will protect him. What can I do? I don't know. Well, we have to deal with it”, via @nizaarkinsella. 🔵 #CFC“The data is out there and speaks the language that he wasn't in our game”, he added. https://t.co/13hdv5T9pm

The Chelsea manager believes the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell has hurt Lukaku.

“We played the majority of our games in a back three with wing-backs, and two of the key wing-backs are Reece and Chilly, who got injured at their peak level. They had a huge impact on our game offensively and defensively regarding Romelu with their runs, speed, penetration and their deliveries,” said Tuchel.

“We are not the only team where players have this huge impact, and in the formation that we play, the wing-backs are in a crucial position to influence the game, but still we can also play and win games without any player. This is our job, and this is what we try to do when we have injuries or coronavirus cases. It’s on me to adapt and find solutions, and Romelu will always be part of the solution,” added Tuchel.

Lukaku will hope for a better outing against Lille on Tuesday.

Eden Hazard return on the cards

Eden Hazard could be back at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are negotiating with Real Madrid to take Eden Hazard on loan, according to Caught Offside via Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

The Belgian is part of folklore at Stamford Bridge, and is adored by fans. With his much-publicised move to the Santiago Bernabeu failing to work, Los Blancos are willing to consider his departure.

Hazard has bagged only six goals and ten assists in 65 games across competitions. That's a far cry from his numbers at Stamford Bridge, where he scored 100 times and assisted on 92 occasions in over 350 appearances.

The Blues want to take advantage of Hazard's struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu, and bring their prodigal son home. Despite Hazard's struggles in Spain, there's a perception that he could improve Chelsea's attack.

Chelsea interested in Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti could be open to a new challenge.

Chelsea are interested in Marco Verratti, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to improve his midfield this summer. The German brought in Saul Niguez on loan last summer, but the move has proved to be a disaster thus far. The Spaniard is likely to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are also facing uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are planning to address the situation by roping in Verratti. He would be an instant upgrade on the midfield options currently at Tuchel's disposal. The Italian has spent almost a decade at PSG, and might be open to a new challenge. The 29-year-old is likely to cost €50-60 million, though.

Edited by Bhargav