Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel devastated by Blues decision; club was keen on former Liverpool sporting director this summer, and more - September 12, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. New manager Graham Potter is all set to make his debut in the dugout for the Blues in the group stage tie.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is devastated by the Blues' decision to let him go. Elsewhere, the London giants were eager to secure the services of a former Liverpool sporting director this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 12, 2022:

Thomas Tuchel devastated by Chelsea decision

Thomas Tuchel left Stamford Bridge last week.

Thomas Tuchel is devastated that his time at Stamford Bridge has come to an end. The German manager was removed from his duties last week by Chelsea and replaced by Graham Potter.

Tuchel broke his silence via social media, speaking of the pride and joy he felt at helping bring success to the club.

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever," wrote Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

The German manager said it was an honour to be a part of the club's history as he also thanked the staff, players and fans.

"I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start," wrote Tuchel.

Tuchel managed exactly 100 games at Chelsea before facing the boot. He reportedly recieved £21 million in compensation for premature termination of his contract.

Blues were keen on former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards this summer

Chelsea were eager to station Michael Edwards as their sporting director this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The former Liverpool sporting director is highly regarded on the European football circuit after his stellar work at Anfield. The Blues were eager to acquire his services and presented him with an astronomical offer to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Edwards was "blown away" by the project but still firm that he was not available in the short- or medium- term. He wants a full-year break from football. Edwards was "blown away" by the project but still firm that he was not available in the short- or medium- term. He wants a full-year break from football.

Edwards held several meetings with the club and was reportedly very impressed with the project on offer. However, he remains keen to spend a full year away from the game after parting ways with the Reds this summer.

The London giants have their eyes on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Luis Campos and could install the Portuguese as an advisor. That would leave room for Edwards to take charge when he becomes available.

Thomas Tuchel not at fault for failure to sign Declan Rice, says Fabrizio Romano

Declan Rice has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Thomas Tuchel wasn't at fault for Chelsea's failed pursuit of Declan Rice. The Blues are long-term admirers of the West Ham United midfielder, who is seen as an ideal replacement for N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge. However, the move has so far failed to materialise.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the main stumbling block in any potential deal is the Hammers’reluctance to sell Rice.

"Tuchel never turned down the chance of signing Declan Rice, Rice was simply untouchable for West Ham and so far there is no update," wrote Romano.

Rice has made seven appearances for West Ham this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav