Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel reluctant to let star player leave; Blues monitoring Serie A ace, and more - 29th June 2021

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel already look like a match made in heaven, with the German transforming the fortunes of the club since arriving in January.

The Blues have responded well to his tactics so far, finishing fourth in the Premier League last season and lifting the UEFA Champions League as well. Tuchel, though, will be hungry for more next season and is expected to utilise the summer to give shape to his plans.

Chelsea are committed to bringing in players to suit the German’s style, but Tuchel also wants to hold on to a few of his current stars. The Blues are attempting to assemble a squad good enough to win the Premier League next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Chelsea transfer news as on 29th June 2021.

Thomas Tuchel reluctant to let Marcos Alonso leave

Marcos Alonso

Thomas Tuchel is not ready to let Marcos Alonso leave this summer, according to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo.

The Spaniard has failed to seal a permanent place in Thomas Tuchel’s team since the arrival of the German. Alonso managed just 17 appearances in all competitions in the 2020-21 season, igniting talks of a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are interested in the player, whom they see as the ideal replacement for the Leeds United-bound Junior Firpo.

Thomas Tuchel doesn’t want to 'part ways' with Marcos Alonso this summer amid interest from Barcelona and wants to retain him ‘at all costs’ at #Chelsea.



However, the Blaugrana might have a tough time prising the Spaniard away from Chelsea.

Despite not giving Alonso too many opportunities last season, Tuchel holds the player in high regard. The German is drawn by Alonso's versatility, as he can operate both as a full-back and wing-back as well as part of a back three. Alonso is also happy with his wage structure with the Blues, which his suitors might find difficult to match.

Chelsea monitoring Joakim Maehle

Joakim Maehle

Chelsea are monitoring Joakim Maehle, according to The Chelsea Chronicle via Tutto Atalanta.

The Danish full-back has been in fine form for his country at Euro 2020 and has scored two goals so far. Maehle was excellent for Atalanta last season, racking up 41 appearances and registering six assists and a goal. The Blues have been very impressed by his prowess and are contemplating a move for the player.

One of Maehle’s strongest qualities is his versatility; the Dane operates as a right wing-back for his club but has been used as a left wing-back at Euro 2020. Chelsea have turned their attention to the player after missing out on Achraf Hakimi.

Leeds United interested in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Leeds United are interested in Conor Gallagher, according to The Hard Tackle via The Sun.

The Chelsea midfielder spent the 2020-21 season on loan at West Bromwich United and is set to return to the Cobham training center for pre-season. The Englishman is ready to fight for his place in the first team next season, but the competition in midfield is too stiff at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher is open to a loan move away from Chelsea, and a spell at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa could do the 21-year-old a world of good. However, it is not clear whether Chelsea would prefer a loan deal or a permanent move.

