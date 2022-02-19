Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel wants to build attack around 2 Blues stars; club receive boost in pursuit of Barcelona star, and more - 19 February 2022

Chelsea will be eager to continue their recent good form when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The Blues are buoyed after their FIFA Club World Cup triumph last weekend.

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel wants to centre his attack around Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their pursuit of a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 19th February 2022:

Thomas Tuchel wants to build attack around Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz

Thomas Tuchel is planning to build his attack around Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz.

Thomas Tuchel is planning to build his attack around Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, according to The Evening Standard. The German manager is pleased with how the two players combined at the FIFA Club World Cup. Tuchel believes the partnership could work wonders for the club.

The two men cost the Blues a combined £168.5 million, but have largely failed to justify their enormous price tags. Lukaku joined the north London side last summer amid a lot of hype.

However, he has struggled to find his footing at the club this season. Havertz, meanwhile, arrived at Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen as one of the most talented young players in Europe. Unfortunately, the German has failed to replicate his blistering Bayer Leverkusen form, registering only 15 goals from 73 appearances across competitions.

Their dismal form has given rise to speculations that Chelsea could invest in a new striker this summer. The north London side trail league leaders Manchester City by 16 points, albeit with a game in hand. Tuchel has struggled due to a faltering attack, and is being tipped to address that at the end of the season.

However, the German manager has found a solution to the conundrum within his own squad. Lukaku worked in tandem with Havertz at the FIFA Club World Cup as the Blues won the competition for the first time. The Belgian scored in both games, while Havertz registered the all-important winner in the final.

Tuchel is convinced the two of them could become a lethal strike partnership, and wants to test the pair in upcoming games. He also believes the two could help the Blues mount a sustained title challenge next season.

Lukaku and Havertz have started eight games together for the Premier League giants, with the Blues losing only once.

Chelsea receive boost in Gavi pursuit

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Gavi.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Gavi, according to Caught Offside via El Nacional.

The Spanish midfielder is one of the stars at Barcelona, and has earned rave reviews with his recent performances. The Blues have their eyes on the 17-year-old, and it now appears prising him away might not be as difficult as they would have envisaged.

Gavi has all the ingredients to become a world-beater, but only earns a meagre salary of £300,000 per year at the Camp Nou. Interestingly, he has a £50 million buyout clause in his contract. Nevertheless, Chelsea will be quietly confident of taking the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thomas Tuchel says Cesar Azpilicueta still important to the Blues

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Cesar Azpilicueta, emphasising the Spaniard's importance at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard's current contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season, but he is yet to sign an extension.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Tuchel on Azpilicueta…



“He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for. Being humble, relentless and a warrior at the same time.



He deserves all his trophies.” Tuchel on Azpilicueta…“He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for. Being humble, relentless and a warrior at the same time. He deserves all his trophies.” https://t.co/kTsFngEYcS

Speaking to the press, the German manager said that Azpilicueta embodies everything the Blues stand for.

“But he's super important. He was super important from day one. We had a good connection from the first day, which you always look for as a coach. He gets better with every game he plays. He's an example of a leader who leads by example, which is always super nice to have. Now he collects so many trophies, and has had an incredible career at one club, which is outstanding,” said Tuchel.

“He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time. I don't think there are people who don't wish the very best for him and don't like that he has all these trophies. He deserves it,” continued Tuchel.

The 32-year-old Blues captain has been at Stamford for almost a decade, and has won all major trophies at the club.

Edited by Bhargav