Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel wary of making more signings, Blues interested in £27m rated Mertz teenager, and more - 16th August 2021

Chelsea are expected to pick up the pace in the transfer market with only a fortnight left before the window closes. The Blues have completed the big-money signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, which would have solved Thomas Tuchel's striker woes. A UEFA Champions League triumph topped up with a UEFA Super Cup win means the German is well placed to mount a title challenge this season. However, the London side remain eager to bring in changes to the squad.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer, while Tuchel also wants to streamline his squad before the end of August.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 16 August 2021.

Thomas Tuchel wary of making more signings

Jules Kounde

Thomas Tuchel is worried that further signings could impact the happiness of his current squad, according to The Express via Goal. Chelsea have recently completed a blockbuster deal for Romelu Lukaku, while Marcus Bettinelli is the only other signing this summer. The Blues are expected to splash out on a few more signings in the coming days, with funds available to complete moves.

However, the German manager wants to keep the happiness of the squad intact while making further changes to his roster. Chelsea recently had as many as 42 players in the squad and any new arrivals would depend on player sales. The Blues also want to sort out the futures of some of their current stars before investing in the market.

Both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are in the final year of their current contracts. Chelsea need to decide on their futures by January or they could leave the club for free. However, if one of those two departs Stamford Bridge, the Blues could step up their pursuit of Jules Kounde.

Chelsea interested in £27m rated Mertz teenager

Chelsea are interested in Pape Sarr, according to The Chelsea Chronicle via Daily Mail. The Blues are among a host of clubs hot on the trails of the Senegalese, who has been earning rave reviews with his performances for Metz. Sarr broke into the Ligue 1 side’s first team last season, appearing 25 times and scoring four goals.

Chelsea are expected to face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for the 18-year-old’s signature. All three clubs want to buy Sarr and then loan him back to Metz for the rest of the campaign, but they will have to shell out £27m for him. The youngster has been compared to Sadio Mane by Senegal coach Aliou Cisse and is tipped to achieve great things.

Chelsea preparing to send two more players out on loan

Matt Miazga" height="532" width="800" /> Matt Miazga

Chelsea are preparing to send Matt Miazga and Kenedy on loan this month, according to The Daily Mail via Goal. Flamengo are already negotiating with the Blues regarding a loan deal for the Brazilian, with an £8.5m obligation to buy. The American, on the other hand, will join Alaves on loan once a few lingering details are addressed.

Miazga has a year remaining on his current deal and Chelsea are expected to tie him down to a new contract before sanctioning his loan.

