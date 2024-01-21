Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham end Conor Gallagher pursuit; Blues eyeing defensive reinforcements, and more - January 21, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their EFL Cup semifinal second leg against Middlesbrough on Tuesday (January 23) at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are 1-0 behind from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have scrapped their plans to sign Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher this month. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in defensive reinforcements this year.

On that note, here's a look at the top Chelsea transfer stories as on January 21, 2024:

Tottenham Hotspur end Conor Gallagher pursuit

Conor Gallagher is unlikely to leave this month.

Tottenham Hotspur have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Conor Gallagher this month, according to Football Insider.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea but hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. Gallagher has been an omnipresent under Pochettino this season, registering 24 starts in 26 appearances across competitions.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is apparently a huge admirer of the 23-year-old and was previously pressing to secure his signature in January. The Blues were initially happy to listen to offers for their academy star but have now decided to hold on to him till the end of the season.

Spurs, as such, have decided to put a hold on their plans for now but are likely to return for Gallagher in the summer.

Chelsea eyeing defensive reinforcements, says Fabrizio Romano

Thiago Silva’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their backline this year, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have invested heavily in their squad in the last few transfer windows, but the team isn’t settled yet. With Thiago Silva at the fag end of his career and Trevoh Chalobah expected to leave, a new defender could be a priority for Pochettino.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Romano also pointed out that the club’s top targets might not be available this month.

“I think Chelsea are looking for a new defender in general. It could be this window or in the summer.

"But Chelsea are looking into the centre-back market because they want to sign a player in that position, especially if Chalobah leaves,” said Romano.

He continued:

“So, the idea is to go for that kind of player, a centre-back with a good personality.

"So, they already know what they want in that position, and they're looking at the centre-back market. But it's not guaranteed to be the winter window because many players are unavailable.”

The London giants brought in Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi last year, but neither has cemented their place in the starting XI so far.

Former player wants Blues to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney remains a target at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has urged the club to move for Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker registered a scoring return to the Premier League this weekend after an eight-month ban from football due to illegal betting.

Pochettino remains keen to add a new focal point to his attack, and Toney is reportedly an option. Speaking to talkSPORT, Cundy pointed out that the 27-year-old is exactly what his former club need right now.

“If we find out by the end of the transfer window Ivan Toney has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Chelsea, I’d be delighted.

"He is exactly what Chelsea need. We haven’t replaced (Diego) Costa. Chelsea need that physical presence. We are a better team when a physical presence is up top. It’s as simple as that. He ticks that box,” said Cundy.

The London giants brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for the No. 9 role in the summer, but he has been a disappointment.