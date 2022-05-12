Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: West Ham United offering blockbuster contract to Declan Rice; Blues willing to offload Spanish duo, and more - 12 May 2022

Chelsea made light work of Leeds United at Eland Road on Wednesday in the Premier League. Goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku helped manager Thomas Tuchel's team register a 3-0 win.

Meanwhile, Jim White has said that West Ham United are offering a blockbuster contract to Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the Blues are willing to offload two Spanish defenders.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 12 May 2022:

West Ham United offering blockbuster contract to Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with Chelsea.

West Ham United are offering Declan Rice an eight-year deal, according to talkSPORT host Jim White. The English midfielder is a target for Chelsea this summer, so the Hammers are desperate to keep him at the club.

Speaking on his show, White also added that Rice is reluctant to accept West Ham's offer, saying:

"Let me tell you the lengths West Ham are going to keep Declan Rice at the football club. It is my understanding that West Ham are 99 per cent certain they will not sell Declan Rice this summer. Declan Rice has been offered an eight-year deal at West Ham United worth £200,000-a-week on a rising scale to match inflation."

He added:

“An eight-year deal worth £200,000-a-week. At this stage, he is showing no inclinations to sign it. This eight-year deal could become a ten-year deal, if Declan and his people wanted such a deal worth £200,000-a-week. So would they sell? There is a belief in Declan Rice’s camp that he could get between £300,000-£400,000-a-week elsewhere. Whether that is true or not remains to be seen."

White added that West Ham are convinced Rice will stay at the club beyond the summer. He said:

"The magic figure may be £150million, but there is a feeling at West Ham United that there is next to no chance of that figure being offered for Declan Rice this summer. That’s why they feel they are 99 per cent certain they will keep him this summer."

Chelsea willing to offload Azpilicueta and Alonso to Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta could be on his way to Barcelona.

Chelsea are ready to offload Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to Barcelona this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT. However, the Blues want a player in return, with Sergino Dest and Neto among their preferred choices. Tuchel is planning to revamp his squad after an underwhelming season.

The German manager is planning to cash in on Alonso, with a new left-back likely on his agenda. However, Azpilicueta's departure could pose a few problems, as Chelsea are also set to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Crystal Palace want to extend Conor Gallagher stay

Conor Gallagher will be aiming to break into the Chelsea team next season.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has expressed a desire to keep Conor Gallagher at the club beyond the summer. The 22-year-old has been very impressive on loan from the Blues but is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Caught Offside), Parish heaped praise on the English midfielder, saying:

"We would love to have him back. We are not going to pretend that that’s not the case. Conor will make his own choices, and the club will have something to say about it, but we have enjoyed every minute of having him here this season. And if that’s all we get of him, and we hope it’s not, then he has been a fantastic attribute to the club as a player and as a person as well."

Gallagher has bagged eight goals and five assists across competitions this season.

