Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Winger linked with move to Barcelona, Everton could make move for outcast and more | 17th November 2021

Barcelona are lining up a move for a Chelsea winger as new boss Xavi looks to overhaul his side. Elsewhere, Everton could be gearing up to make a January move for a player on the fringes of Thomas Tuchel's squad, as Rafael Benitez has been urged to bring in the midfielder.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Chelsea on 17th November, 2021:

Barcelona ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech has struggled at Chelsea

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in January. The Moroccan has yet to find his feet in the Premier League. The Blues could be ready to cut their losses and let the winger depart the club.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Xavi has identified Ziyech as a player who can help Barcelona with their problems in front of goal. The report states that Chelsea would be willing to let the winger leave on loan with an option to buy. The Blaugrana were reportedly interested in signing the Moroccan back in 2019, however a move never materialized.

Ziyech has struggled to adapt to Chelsea since joining the Blues last summer. The winger has been a bit-part player under Thomas Tuchel and a move away in January could benefit all parties involved.

Rafael Benitez urged to sign Chelsea outcast Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley in action for Chelsea

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has been backed to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley in January. The Englishman has only made one league start this season and is currently way down the pecking order in Thomas Tuchel's side.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Everton should take a chance on their former midfielder and bring Barkley back to the club in January. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"We're seeing a different Ross Barkley right now to the one we saw at Aston Villa last season – he's got his mojo back. He's got that hunger; he wants to impress when he comes off the bench at Chelsea – he's pressing and hustling the opposition really well."

"He's also capable of getting into that final third and causing teams problems in there, as well. I was disappointed with his performances at Aston Villa, he had a real opportunity to make the grade there and step into that Grealish-shaped hole this season. He's not hit the heights of his potential, but he could get back to his best back at Everton."

Chelsea monitoring Mohamed-Ali Cho

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a keen eye on the situation of Ligue 1 starlet Mohamed-Ali Cho at Angers. The forward has impressed in his performances for the club since making his senior debut last season.

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea, along with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are monitoring Cho's situation at Angers. The report claims some of Europe's biggest clubs are ready to make a move for the forward next summer.

Cho currently has 18 months left on his contract at Angers. However, the report states that the forward is ready to leave the club next summer.

