Chelsea tried to sign 24-year-old Liverpool superstar last summer, Reds rejected the proposal - Reports

Chelsea reportedly tried to sign Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez in the summer but the Reds dismissed the possibility of letting the Uruguayan depart after just a season.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times, the Blues' Director of Global Talent and Transfers Paul Winstanley is a huge fan of the former Benfica star and wanted him at Stamford Bridge.

Nunez did not exactly set the world alight at Liverpool in his first season upon his big-money move from Benfica. The club-record £85 million arrival scored 15 times and provided four assists in 42 appearances across competitions. Nunez has improved his game this season and currently boasts 13 goals and 11 assists in 37 games across competitions this campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, eventually signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for a reported fee of £32 million. The Senegal international has scored just nine times in 27 games while producing three assists.

Liverpool eyeing a move for former Chelsea defender - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen back to the Premier League. According to Fichajes.net, the Reds are keen on adding a new central defender to their ranks and have identified the Barcelona star as a perfect candidate.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to part ways with Joel Matip when his deal expires at the end of the season. They are reportedly ready to test the Blaugrana's resolve with a £43 million offer for Christensen as the Catalan giants continue to struggle financially.

Christensen joined Barcelona on a free in the summer of 2022 after his deal with Chelsea expired. He has so far made 59 appearances for Xavi Hernandez's side and played a key role in their La Liga win last season.

Christensen spent eight years of his career at Chelsea and made 161 appearances for the Blues. He won five trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including one Champions League in 2020-21.