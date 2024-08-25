Chelsea unlikely to sign Victor Osimhen due to one key reason, identify Serie A star and PL man as potential alternatives – Reports

Chelsea could reportedly be forced to turn their attention away from Napoli striker Victor Osimhen due to his huge wage demands. The Nigerian striker has been on Chelsea’s transfer radar for some time. However, he hasn’t been able to move to the west London club as both parties involved haven’t reached an agreement so far.

According to The Sun, Victor Osimhen's potential transfer to Chelsea could be halted due to his huge wage demands of £500,000 per week. The Nigerian forward is demanding a wage package that will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

The negotiations could reach an impasse as the west London club is looking to significantly reduce their wage bill this season. This is why they’ve exiled some of their players, including academy players like Conor Gallagher. Hence, it is unlikely that the Blues will agree to Osimhen’s demands.

Should Victor Osimhen’s deal fall through, Chelsea have reportedly identified alternatives for the Nigerian forward. They are linked with a move for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they see them as a cheaper option.

Prior to now, the west London club initially proposed a loan agreement to Napoli. This is because they were unwilling to meet the player's release clause, which is set at €130 million. Osimhen, however, is keen to leave Napoli, having reportedly handed a transfer request to the club. Apart from Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested in the Nigerian forward.

Enzo Maresca explains why Romeo Lavia was not included in Chelsea matchday squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Blues walloped Wolves in a 2-6 victory at the Molineux Stadium in the second Premier League game of the 2024–25 campaign on Sunday, August 25. However, one of their standout players, Romeo Lavia, in their Premier League opener, wasn’t included in the matchday squad.

He was really impressive against Manchester City in their 2-0 defeat in the opening game last week. He completed 38 out of 39 passes, had six ball recoveries, won four duels, made three interceptions, and created one big chance. The Belgium international played for 67 minutes against the Premier League champions before he came off Kieran Dewsbury Hall.

Enzo Maresca, however, explained the reason why Lavia was excluded from the squad to play Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Italian manager spoke about the midfielder's injury but downplayed the severity, saying (via The Sun):

"Romeo has a small hamstring issue but not a huge concern."

The 20-year-old also featured in the team’s 2-0 win against Swiss side Servette in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg in midweek.

