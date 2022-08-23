Chelsea unwilling to pay more than £70 million after having 3rd bid rejected for Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea have seen a third bid for Wesley Fofana rejected immediately by Leicester City, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Blues are yet to meet Leicester's valuation of the centre-back with any of their three offers. Their latest offer of £70 million including add-ons was deemed insufficient by the Foxes, who wanted more than £80 million for Fofana.

Manager Brendan Rodgers dropped the French centre-back from his matchday squad against Southampton after the player requested him to do so. It is evident that the former Saint-Etienne defender is eager to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

The Blues are unwilling to go above the £70 million mark, and it is now up to Leicester to decide if they want to compromise regarding the transfer fee. Fofana will be aware of the centre-back situation at Chelsea that is causing manager Thomas Tuchel a lot of inconvenience.

The Blues are in desperate need of a defender who can play in a three-man backline alongside Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly. Cesar Azpilicueta's contract renewal has offered some relief but the Spaniard also has the task of acting as a backup for Reece James. James, a natural wing-back, has been used by Tuchel as a makeshift third centre-back this season.

Trevoh Chalobah, on the other hand, is insecure about his prospects of getting regular playing time under Tuchel. The English centre-back, as a result, has been linked with a loan move to Inter Milan.

Hence, the Blues need someone of Fofana's ilk if they aim to challenge for trophies on all fronts this season. The 21-year-old is yet to reach his peak years and could prove to be an astute long-term investment by the club.

Chelsea left-back seals move to West Ham United

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United have completed a deal to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri on a permanent transfer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ⚒️



Chelsea to receive £13m guaranteed plus £2m add-ons. Contracts signed between Chelsea and West Ham for Emerson Palmieri. Deal completed, official statement expected later today as medical has been done too.⚒️ #WHUFC Chelsea to receive £13m guaranteed plus £2m add-ons. Contracts signed between Chelsea and West Ham for Emerson Palmieri. Deal completed, official statement expected later today as medical has been done too. ✅⚒️ #WHUFCChelsea to receive £13m guaranteed plus £2m add-ons. https://t.co/zZlHZGTpl6

Marc Cucurella's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea earlier this summer was perhaps the final nail in the Italy international's coffin. Ben Chilwell is another option manager Thomas Tuchel has in the left-back position.

The Blues are set to pocket £13 million in initial fees and a further £2 million in add-ons. The Hammers only have 32-year-old Aaron Cresswell as a natural left-back and manager David Moyes could offer much-needed playing time to Emerson.

An official confirmation of the transfer is yet to arrive, but Romano claimed the deal is expected to be announced later today (August 23).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit