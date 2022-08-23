Chelsea unwilling to pay more than £70 million after having 3rd bid rejected for Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea have seen a third bid for Wesley Fofana rejected immediately by Leicester City, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.
The Blues are yet to meet Leicester's valuation of the centre-back with any of their three offers. Their latest offer of £70 million including add-ons was deemed insufficient by the Foxes, who wanted more than £80 million for Fofana.
Manager Brendan Rodgers dropped the French centre-back from his matchday squad against Southampton after the player requested him to do so. It is evident that the former Saint-Etienne defender is eager to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.
The Blues are unwilling to go above the £70 million mark, and it is now up to Leicester to decide if they want to compromise regarding the transfer fee. Fofana will be aware of the centre-back situation at Chelsea that is causing manager Thomas Tuchel a lot of inconvenience.
The Blues are in desperate need of a defender who can play in a three-man backline alongside Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly. Cesar Azpilicueta's contract renewal has offered some relief but the Spaniard also has the task of acting as a backup for Reece James. James, a natural wing-back, has been used by Tuchel as a makeshift third centre-back this season.
Trevoh Chalobah, on the other hand, is insecure about his prospects of getting regular playing time under Tuchel. The English centre-back, as a result, has been linked with a loan move to Inter Milan.
Hence, the Blues need someone of Fofana's ilk if they aim to challenge for trophies on all fronts this season. The 21-year-old is yet to reach his peak years and could prove to be an astute long-term investment by the club.
Chelsea left-back seals move to West Ham United
According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United have completed a deal to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri on a permanent transfer.
Marc Cucurella's arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea earlier this summer was perhaps the final nail in the Italy international's coffin. Ben Chilwell is another option manager Thomas Tuchel has in the left-back position.
The Blues are set to pocket £13 million in initial fees and a further £2 million in add-ons. The Hammers only have 32-year-old Aaron Cresswell as a natural left-back and manager David Moyes could offer much-needed playing time to Emerson.
An official confirmation of the transfer is yet to arrive, but Romano claimed the deal is expected to be announced later today (August 23).