Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Where to watch, TV channel, live streaming details and more

Premier League fans are in for a treat as Chelsea gear up to face Aston Villa in a mid-table clash on Saturday, April 1 at Stamford Bridge in London. The Blues are currently 10th in the table with 38 points and will be looking to bounce back from their 2-2 draw against Everton.

Aston Villa have the same number of points and will come into the game with their confidence sky-high after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth in their last game.

The highly anticipated match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Universo (USA), and Star Sports Select HD2 (India). Viewers can stream it on Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deortes En Vivo (USA), and Hotstar (India). The match is set to kick-off at 17:30 BST, 12:30 pm EDT, and 10 pm IST.

Chelsea have had a tumultuous season so far, filled with off-field drama including a change in ownership. American billionaire Todd Boehly bought the club in the summer and has sanctioned an expenditure of over €600 million over the two transfer windows since.

Chelsea prepare to face Aston VIlla

Despite the influx of new signings, the Blues have been consistently poor, failing to secure three points against much weaker teams. Their attackers have all been in poor form, resulting in goal droughts, and manager Graham Potter is under pressure to turn the tide back in Chelsea's favor.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been in great form since former Arsenal manager Unai Emery's appointment in October. The Villians are unbeaten in their last four games.

They are targeting a European spot and will be looking to build on their recent successes. Their key players, Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz, have been in top form and will be crucial in their attempt to defeat Chelsea.

The match promises to be an exciting and entertaining one, with both teams going all out for a win. Chelsea will want to make amends for their lackluster performances so far, while Aston Villa will aim to continue their impressive form and push for a European place.

