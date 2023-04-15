Chelsea vs Brighton: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details, and more

Chelsea turn their attention back to the Premier League on Saturday (April 15) as Frank Lampard's troops host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking to return to winning ways in the league for the first time in five games, having alternated between a draw and a loss in four games since beating Leicester City.

Moreover, the West London outfit were also put to the sword by Real Madrid in the midweek UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The holders won the first leg 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Time's running out for the Blues to salvage European football for next season. Chelsea are languishing in 11th position in the league table, with just 39 points from 30 games.

They're staring at a potential banana skin, as Brighton humiliated them 4-1 in their first league meeting of the season in October. The Blues, though, have never lost a home league game to the Seagulls before.

Below is everything you need to know about the clash:

The match between Chelsea and Brighton will kick-off at 15:00 pm UK time. For viewers in India, it starts at 07:30 pm on Saturday.

According to Chelsea's website, the game won't be broadcast to British viewers, but it will be available in nations outside of the UK with local Premier League TV rights.

Viewers in India can catch the game live on Star Sports Select HD or stream it on Disney Hotstar. Chelsea's website will host the Matchday Live Show from 02:15 pm local time onwards followed by post-match interviews with managers and players, and live audio commentary will also be available.

Chelsea must score to beat Brighton

It may seem pretty straight-forward, but Chelsea must score to beat Brighton today. Interestingly, they haven't scored in their last three Premier League games despite mustering 52 shots.

The Blues also drew a blank in their Champions League defeat at Real Madrid in midweek, so that's four goalless games in a row. It's a pretty alarming stat, especially after the club had splurged over £500 million this season across two transfer windows.

Trailing fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by a massive 14 points, Chelsea must find their attacking boots sooner rather than later, as time's running out for them to salvage European football. Failure to do so could result in massive financial losses for the club.

