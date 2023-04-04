Chelsea vs Liverpool: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details, and more

Another blockbuster clash is set to take place in the Premier League as Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, April 4.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have struggled for consistency and form this season. The Blues currently languish in 11th place with just 38 points, while the Reds are in eighth place with 42 points.

Jurgen Klopp's men have a slim chance of making the top four in the Premier League this season. However, they will need to bounce back after a run of three defeats in a row. They are eight points behind fourth-placed Spurs, with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday, April 2, after their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa and will look to respond positively under interim manager Bruno Saltor for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The two Premier League titans clash tonight at 8 pm BST (12.30 am IST) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Fans who reside in the UK will be able to watch the action live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The coverage is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm BST. Subscribers can also watch it on the Sky GO app, where it will be streamed live.

Those currently in the US can catch the game on the TV channel Peacock, or stream it online via Peacock Premium at 3 pm ET.

As for the fans watching from India, the game will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan. It is also available on Jio TV and Star Sports Select for those who want to watch it on television.

Chelsea interim manager Bruno Saltor gives his thoughts ahead of Premier League clash against Liverpool

Former Brighton player Bruno Saltor got into coaching after his retirement following the 2018-19 season. He joined Graham Potter's staff when the Englishman was appointed head coach of Chelsea in September 2022.

After Potter's dismissal, Saltor will be in charge of tonight's clash against Liverpool, presumably until the end of the season.

In the pre-match press conference on Monday, the Spanish coach admitted that team morale was low, however, his squad had to focus on their next game (via Sky Sports):

"Obviously it has been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, for the staff, for the families and now we have to live with the situation. I'm here right now, trying to keep the process going."

He added:

"At the end of the day, all of us are responsible, we have to focus on Tuesday's game and that's the energy we're working on. I don't have to give any clues to Liverpool [about team selection] but I thought we dominated the game [against Villa]. We lost the game, there were a few mistakes but overall it was a good performance, we had a lot of chances and we're going to try to keep as close as we can [to that]."

He will be hoping to get off to a winning start as they host the Reds tonight at Stamford Bridge.

