"Chelsea will sign 2 centre backs" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Thomas Tuchel's plans for defense and Levi Colwill

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League clubs Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Colwill spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. The centre-back helped the Terriers reach the EFL Championship play-off finals and made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The 19-year-old is now expected to return to Stamford Bridge for pre-season. However, the Blues will have to make a decision regarding the teenager's immediate future soon.

Colwill's performances for Huddersfield have seen him attract significant transfer interest from several clubs. Four Premier League clubs are keen on acquiring the defender's services ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have enquired about the possibility of signing Colwill, according to the aforementioned source. Addressing the youngster's future, Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea will sign two centre backs this summer but will also make final decision on Levi Colwill, as multiple clubs are interested in signing the English centre back on a permanent deal. Leicester, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have asked for Colwill."

With a host of clubs interested in signing Colwill on a permanent deal this summer, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him. It is unclear whether he has a place in Thomas Tuchel's plans for the upcoming season and beyond.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will sign two new centre-backs ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, as per Romano. The Blues are keen to strengthen their backline this summer, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt are among the defenders linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea looking to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

The Blues are also keen to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have identified Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as a potential recruit this summer.

According to Romano, the London giants will soon submit a bid for the England international. Tuchel is reportedly determined to add the former Liverpool star to his ranks this summer.

Chelsea will submit a new proposal for Raheem Sterling as they're already working on it. Tuchel wants him and personal terms have been already discussed. Negotiations with City were led by Marina Granovskaia - she now left the club, Boehly is preparing the new bid.

Chelsea have already discussed personal terms with Sterling if the report is to be believed. It now remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement with Manchester City to sign the winger.

