Chelsea willing to accept £30m fee for sale of player they signed for £100m in 2021 - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to compromise in their demands for the transfer of wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at AS Roma. The Blues are prepared to accept a fee of around £30 million for the permanent transfer of the Belgian striker in the summer.

Lukaku helped Inter Milan win the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season, prompting Chelsea to spend around £100 million to sign him. The striker was at Stamford Bridge for just one season before problems creeped in between him and the club, unsettling him at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku joined AS Roma on loan at the start of the season after failing to secure a permanent move away from England. The Blues included a £37 million option in the deal with the Italian outfit, affording Roma the opportunity to sign him permanently.

Sportsmole have reported that the Blues are willing to accept an even lower fee of £30 million to sell the 30-year-old Belgian striker in the summer. The financial situation of the Italian club means that they may yet be unable to afford to spend such an amount on Lukaku.

Romeru Lukaku had interest from Saudi Arabia last summer, and may yet receive such enquiries once more in the summer. The prolific striker has been on song in Italy this season, with 18 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions.

The quality of his spell with AS Roma means that the club is willing to keep him on a permanent basis beyond this season. The striker will need to make more sacrifices, such as the significant salary reduction he took to join them on loan.

Chelsea set to rival Arsenal for Bundesliga star

Chelsea are prepared to make a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as part of their summer recruitment, but will face competition from Arsenal. Both sides have made signing a quality striker a priority, and the Slovenian youngster is firmly in their sights.

Sesko made a name for himself playing in the Austrian Bundesliga with RB Salzburg, before moving to sister club Leipzig last summer. The 20-year-old has found the net seven times in 21 league appearances this season despite mostly playing a second-fiddle role at the club.

As per CaughtOffside, the young striker is wanted by the Blues, who consider him a cheaper alternative to Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. His release clause of £43 million makes him an attainable target for any side that manages to convince him.