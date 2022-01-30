Chelsea willing to pay €60 million to sign 22-year-old attacker - Reports

Chelsea could go big for yet another highly rated attacker. According to a report by El Nacional, the Blues are willing to fork out €60 million for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canadian youngster has alerted several top European sides with his top-notch displays, including the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Jonathan David:



- Natural goalscorer with 16 goals this season / Lethal shooter with 57% of his shots hitting the target this season.



- Quick feet and good dribbling technique.



- Leaves a fair amount to be desired in the passing department.



- Natural goalscorer with 16 goals this season / Lethal shooter with 57% of his shots hitting the target this season.
- Quick feet and good dribbling technique.
- Leaves a fair amount to be desired in the passing department.
- Great pressing from the front.

The Blues are looking for attacking reinforcements after a disappointing return on investment in Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The Belgian, who made a sensational return to Chelsea on a club-record £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan last year, has struggled with injuries and indifferent form.

Havertz, who scored the winner in the Champions League final against Manchester City last year, has struggled for consistency. Meanwhile, Werner has been a pale shadow of his RB Leipzig self.

All that has prompted the European champions to look for another striker, and David has emerged as a potential target. Signed from Genk in 2020, the 22-year-old led the Mastiffs to a fairy-tale Ligue 1 title last season, scoring 13 goals and making three assists in 37 appearances.

His form has only gone up a few notches in the current term, netting another 12 times in 22 games thus far, which comprises exactly 40% of Lille's total league goals.

The Canadian fireball has been their only shining light in an otherwise disappointing title defence, as Jocelyn Gourvennec's side are languishing in tenth place.

Chelsea set sights on summer move for David

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all interested in his services but Chelsea are looking to get ahead of their rivals with an early bid.

A January move has been ruled out, as the transfer window shuts on Monday, and there's no negotiation ongoing right now.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



Jonathan David with a SUBLIME finish to double Canada's lead! 🤩



Jonathan David with a SUBLIME finish to double Canada's lead!

However, a switch in the summer is a possibility, with David, whose Lille contract runs for another three years, being open to leaving the French champions.

Chelsea are set to gain first-hand experience of his talents in the Champions League, as the two sides are drawn against each other in the Round of 16. The Blues host Lille at Stamford Bridge in the first leg on 22 February before the return leg at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on 16 March.

