Chelsea willing to pay €60 million for star previously offered to Real Madrid - Reports

Chelsea FC is reportedly ready to invest substantially in pursuing Dusan Vlahovic, a highly sought-after Serbian striker. Real Madrid, who previously considered Vlahovic a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, has categorically ruled out his acquisition and removed his name from their list of targets.

This decision has opened the door for other clubs, and the Blues have emerged as a strong contender for the talented 23-year-old.

Vlahovic, currently playing for Juventus, expressed his desire to leave the Turin-based club due to unfulfilled promises and a lack of playing time. The Serbian forward believed he would play a pivotal role in the team and compete for major titles, but the reality has been different.

Juventus' disappointing campaign, financial irregularity allegations, and reduced involvement in the starting lineup have led Vlahovic to seek greener pastures.

Aware of Vlahovic's dissatisfaction, the Blues has approached Juventus with an official bid of €60 million. The English club hopes that this significant offer will convince Juventus to part ways with the promising striker.

The English club had a disappointing 2021-22 season, which saw them finish 11th in the EPL race and miss out on European competition.

Despite that, Mauricio Pochettino, the club's new manager, has specifically requested the addition of a prolific goal scorer. Vlahovic's impressive performances have made him one of Pochettino's top targets. The Serbian international scored 14 goals and assisted four more in 42 games for the Italian giants last season.

Other clubs have also noted the young forward's availability. But Chelsea's financial might and determination to reinforce their attacking options make them serious contenders for his signature.

With Vlahovic signalling his desire to depart Juventus and the Italian side missing out on Champions League qualification, the Serbian's departure seems increasingly likely.

As negotiations continue, it remains to be seen whether Juventus will accept the Blues' offer or if other clubs will join the race for Vlahovic.

Cesar Azpilicueta agrees on personal terms with Inter Milan as Chelsea prepares to part ways - Report

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly reached a complete agreement on personal terms with Inter Milan, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Chelsea are expected to let him go by terminating his contract despite being still valid until 2024.



There’s always been genuine respect between Azpi and Chelsea. Understand César Azpilicueta has now full agreement on personal terms with Inter. Two year deal sealed.Chelsea are expected to let him go by terminating his contract despite being still valid until 2024.There’s always been genuine respect between Azpi and Chelsea. Understand César Azpilicueta has now full agreement on personal terms with Inter. Two year deal sealed. 🚨⚫️🔵Chelsea are expected to let him go by terminating his contract despite being still valid until 2024.There’s always been genuine respect between Azpi and Chelsea. https://t.co/nodpgZKf5s

The Spanish defender arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012 and has amassed an impressive record with 508 appearances, 17 goals, and 56 assists. Despite his contributions, Chelsea is expected to terminate his contract, which was initially valid until 2024.

Azpilicueta's move to Inter Milan presents a new chapter in his career. The two-year deal has been sealed, and the transfer is pending. As a highly respected figure, Azpilicueta's departure marks the end of an era for the Blues, but his legacy will endure.

Poll : 0 votes